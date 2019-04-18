Nationally-ranked Miami Springs baseball stays unbeaten

Miami Springs pitcher Erick Argote Jr. struck out 12 in seven innings of shutout work on Wednesday to help lead his Miami Springs baseball team to an extra inning win over Braddock and keep the nationally-ranked Golden Hawks unbeaten. For the Miami Herald

In the midst of putting together a historic season, the Miami Springs baseball team was pushed to the limit on Wednesday afternoon.

But the Golden Hawks, thanks to a dominating pitching performance by starter Erick Argote Jr. and reliever Jesus Gonzalez survived a scare from Braddock, edging the Bulldogs 1-0 in nine innings at Springs High School.

The win kept Springs undefeated on the season at 15-0 and came on the heels of Baseball America releasing its most recent national ranking in which the Hawks are ranked No. 22 in the country.

It was also a record-breaking day for Springs as Argote Jr. struck out 12 in his seven innings of work (giving up just two hits) while Gonzalez struck out all six batters he faced. The 18 combined Ks was a single-game school record.

The game ended in the bottom of the ninth when, with two outs and Anthony Nunez on second, Carlos Rey hit a high chopper up the middle that was fielded behind second base. But Rey beat out the throw to first for an infield single and Nunez never slowed down, rounding third and barely beating the throw at home plate.

“Really amazing,” said Springs head coach David Fanshawe when given the news about BA’s latest ranking. “I guess we’re getting quite a bit of respect from all of the opposing coaches and that’s really flattering. But we obviously still have a lot of baseball in front of us and our kids are doing a great job of staying humble and remaining focused on each game.”

BASEBALL

▪ Belen Jesuit 4, TERRA 3: WP – Mario Fernandez; SV – Aaron Ramirez 2.1IP, 6Ks, no hits; Christian Eiroa 1-3, HR, RBI; Dorian Gonzalez 1-3, RBI; Gabe DeZendegui 1-2, R; Josh Salandy RBI; BEL: 15-4

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ Belen d. Braddock 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-23): Joseph Perez 15 kills, 5 digs; Eric Diaz 8 kills, 17 digs, 2 aces; Herman Suarez 27 assists, 12 digs,3 kills, 2 blocks; Cody Aguirre 8 kills, 2 blocks.

▪ Krop d. Mourning 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-18)

BOYS’ TENNIS

▪ District 16-4A tournament: Palmetto: 21, Columbus 10, Ferguson 9, Coral Reef 5: Randy Wilson (PAL) No. 1 singles winner; Matthew Fung (PAL) No. 2 singles winner; Daniel Martens (PAL) No. 3 singles winner; Ryan Fung (PAL) No. 4 singles winner; Kevin Li (PAL) No. 5 singles winner; Fung/Wilson (PAL) doubles winner.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

▪ District 14-6A tournament: Palmetto 19, Ferguson 13, Coral Reef 10. Isabella Montana (PAL) No. 1 singles winner; Annie Carrera (FER) No. 2 singles winner; Nathalie Vanderreis (PAL) No. 3 singles winner; Cecilia Alcobe Garibay (PAL) No. 4 singles winner; Milena Vanderreis (PAL) No. 5 singles winner; Ossa/Carrera (FER) doubles winner.

FLAG FOOTBALL

▪ Hialeah Education Academy 6, iMater Academy 0: Lietty Robaina 115 yds rushing 1 TD.

▪ Krop 20, Edison 12: Anicia Collins TD run, TD pass; Ameerah Ali TD rec.; Kamryn Walker INT/TD; Brianna Knowles 2 XPTs. 2 INTs; Lindsey Weingard 5 rec., INT.