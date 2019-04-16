Just three points away from seeing its 2019 season come to an end, the Ransom Everglades boys’ volleyball team would have none of it on Monday night.

Taking on Columbus in a District 15 semifinal in the Explorers’ gym, Ransom trailed 2-1 in sets and was down 22-16 in the fourth.

But led by freshman Ryan Peluso (25 kills, 4 aces), the Raiders turned in a furious rally, going on a 9-1 run to win the set 25-23 before winning the deciding fifth set to close out a 3-2 (25-27, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11) victory in a match that lasted close to three hours.

Ransom (19-7) will take on Southwest, which defeated St. Brendan in the other semifinal, in the District 15 final on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Columbus.

“Sometimes you just have to trust that your athletes will believe that if they stick to the game plan, things could actually fall in their favor,” said Raiders head coach Roger Peluso. “That’s what happened in our comeback run. We knew that certain scenarios would be highlighted and we just needed to be mindful of those tendencies to earn points. Just a great job by the boys of hanging in there.”

Will Drody (12 kills), Thomas Murphy (6 kills, 5 block), Logan Courey (4 kills, 4 blocks) and Nick Stone (44 assists) also contributed to the big comeback win.

BASEBALL

▪ Miami Springs 5, Jackson 1: WP – Carlos Rey, 4 IP, 10 Ks; Anthony Nunez 2-4, RBI, SB; Josemanuel Llavore 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI. MS: 14-0

▪ Belen Jesuit 5, Doral Academy 1: WP - Alejandro Torres 6 1/3 IP, 8 K; Christian Eiroa 2-3, grand slam, 4 RBI; Lou DeGoti 2-3, HR, RBI; Alejandro Morales 2 IP, 2 K; BEL: 14-4.

▪ Central 5, Booker T. Washington 4: WP - Zion Cooper 5 2/3 innings, 1 ER; SV - Deidrick Dansby; Dansby, Alejandro Lopez, Amari Harvey combined 4-7, 4 RBI; CEN: 4-11.

▪ Palmer Trinity 8, Ransom Everglades 6: WP - Jeremy Shodell (4-3); Ryan Gomez 1-2, R; Joe Sulkes 1-4, RBI, R; PTS: 7-5.

▪ Hialeah Educational 11, University 1: WP - Anthony Iglesias 4 IP, 5 K, 1 R; Idair Garcia 4-4, 3R; Carlos Castillo 3-5, 3 RBI, 2B, 3B; Chris Mendez 2-4, 2RBI

SOFTBALL

▪ Lourdes 9, Mater Academy 8: WP - Nora Zubillaga (12-7); Brooke Filliben game winning RBI; Zubillaga 2-3, 3 RBI, R; Gabriella Ullivarri, R, Nicole Gonzalez 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Maria Amat 3 R; Gianna Delandaburu R; OLLA: 12-7.

▪ LaSalle 15, Palmer Trinity 4: WP - Yasmine Regueira 3 H; Jayleen Peraza 2 H, 4 R; Olivia Melchiode 3 H, 4 RBI, 3 R; Alex Tsotsos 2 H, 4 RBI, 2 R.

▪ Calvary Christian 13, Cardinal Gibbons 10.

▪ Colonial Christian 14, Westwood Christian 1: Morgan Wells WP (4-1) 9 K; Jenna Friman 3B, 1 SB, 2 R; Wells 3-3, 2B, 2 SB, 3 R, RBI.

BOYS’ TENNIS

▪ District 16-2A: Gulliver Prep 12, Jackson 10, Mast 7, LaSalle 4, Pace 3, Coral Shores 2

GIRLS’ TENNIS

▪ District 16-2A: Gulliver Prep 10, Mast 10, LaSalle 6, St. Brendan 4, Coral Shores 3, Key West 3