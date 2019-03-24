Area basketball players, coaches earn statewide honors

South Florida was once again well represented in the annual Florida Dairy Farmers basketball awards.
On the girls’ basketball side, Miami Country Day coach Ochiel Swaby was named the overall Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year after leading the Spartans to their sixth consecutive state title. It’s Swaby’s second time winning the honor. Dillard’s Marcia Pinder, the Class 7A coach of the year and a five-time overall coach of the year winner, finished second in the overall voting while Plantation American Heritage’s Greg Farias finished sixth.
In addition, Miami Country Day’s Koi Love was named the Class 4A player of the year and American Heritage’s Paris Sharpe was the Class 6A player of the year. They finished second and fourth respectively in the overall player of the year standings.
On the boys’ basketball side, Doral Academy’s Devin Carter (Class 7A), University School’s Vernon Carey (Class 5A) and Westminster Academy’s Chase Johnson (Class 4A) were named their classes player of the year and are now finalists for the overall player of the year honor. Blanche Ely’s Melvin Randall (Class 8A), Stranahan’s Terrance Williams (Class 6A), University School’s Jim Carr (Class 5A) and Westminster Academy’s Ehren Walhroff (Class 4A) were named coaches of the year for their respective class.
Overall player and coach of the year awards for boys’ basketball will be announced Thursday.
BASEBALL
▪ Palmetto 6, Southwest 5: WP - Anthony Ortega (1-0); Jake McCreary 1-1, 2 RBI; Herskowitz 2-4, 2B, R; Gabriel Vega 3-4, 3B, R; PAL: 5-4.
SOFTBALL
▪ Palmetto 14, TERRA 2: WP - Ashley Sutta (5-0); April Bonwit 3-3, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Katie Burge 4-4, 3 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Olivia Rapp 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; PAL: 11-3.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Gulliver Invitational
▪ Gulliver Prep 17, Mourning 10: JC Pompa 5 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Brandon Dunnigan 3 goals, 4 assists, 3 steals; Hayaat Kay-Ramos 2 goals, 2 assists, 1 steal.
▪ Gulliver Prep 9, St. Thomas 7: Hayaat Kay-Ramos 3 goals, 2 assist, 2 steals; JC Pompa 3 goals, 2 steals; Kamal Kay-Ramos 6 blocks, 1 steal.
▪ Gulliver Prep 14, Miami Country Day 2: Bruno Rebessi 6 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals; JC Pompa 3 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Rene Peralta 2 goals, 2 assists, 4 steals; GP: 20-1.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Gulliver Invitational
▪ Gulliver Prep 20, Fort Lauderdale 9: Alissa Pascual 17 goals, 1 assist, 9 steals; Kalei Ganser 1 goal, 3 assists, 4 steals; Dani Luchau 1 goal, 3 assists, 3 steals.
▪ Gulliver Prep 16, Miami Country Day 6: Alissa Pascual 2 goals, 7 assists, 5 steals; Elizabeth Perez 5 goals, 1 assist, 4 steals; Kalei Ganser 3 goals, one assist, 1 steal; GP: 15-6.
