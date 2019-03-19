Six South Florida soccer players and coaches earn statewide honors

Six South Florida high school soccer players and coaches have been recognized as the player or coach of the year for their respective classification by the Florida Dairy Farmers.
On the boys’ soccer side, Plantation American Heritage coach Todd Goodman is the Class 3A coach of the year, Palmer Trinity forward Alberto Franceschi is the Class 1A player of the year and Palmer Trinity coach Eric Perri is the Class 1A coach of the year.
For girls’ soccer, Cardinal Gibbons midfielder/forward Alyssa Vasquez is the Class 2A player of the year, Gibbons coach Margo Flack is the Class 2A coach of the year and Archishop McCarthy’s Mike Sica is the Class 4A coach of the year.
Goodman, in his fifth year as Heritage’s head coach, led the Patriots to a second consecutive state title and is 100-11-13 in his tenure.
Franceschi was the cornerstone of Palmer Trinity’s offense this season, scoring 39 goals and adding 21 assists. Perri, in his fourth year as the head coach at Palmer, has now won consecutive state titles and also reached the semifinals in 2017.
Vasquez, committed to play collegiately at American University, scored 21 goals and added 11 assists while helping Gibbons reach the Class 2A state championship match. Flack has coached Gibbons for 19 years and reached the state title game this year for the second time in her tenure (also 2009).
Sica led Archbishop McCarthy through an almost perfect season, with the Mavericks’ lone loss coming in the Class 4A state championship game against Montverde.
BASEBALL
▪ Miami Springs 13, Mourning 3: Bruce Yanez 1-3, RBI, Jesus Garcia 2B, RBI, Bryan Mojica 2-3, RBI. WP: Brandon Villabrille. MS: 6-0.
▪ Hialeah-Miami Lakes 13, Jackson 3: WP - Randy Bello 1 IP; Damian Ortega 4 2/3 IP, 3 K, 2 H; David Sanchez 2-4, 3B, 4 RBI, 1 R; Juan Marti 2-4, RBI, 2 R.
SOFTBALL
▪ Carrollton 16, Somerset Homestead 0: WP - Melanie Florez 3 IP, 5 K, 1 H; Caroline Dowell-Esquivel 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Ceci DeLaguardia 1-1, 2B, 3 RBI; CAR: 6-3.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Reagan 3, American 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-16): Luiz Dardia 15 kills, 8 aces; Giancarlo Asencio 10 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Adrian Rodriguez 23 assists, 4 digs, 2 kills, 6 aces; Roy Rossello 8 digs, 2 aces; Manuel Paz 6 digs, 1 ace; Jorge Alvarez 2 kills, 2 blocks; REA: 10-1.
▪ Hialeah-Miami Lakes 3, Hillel 1 (25-18 23-25 25-9 25-13): Alain Martinez 8 kills, 22 assists; Ahmon Phillips 4 kills, 17 assists, 10 digs; Tomas DiCotanzo 10 kills, 5 blocks; Kevin Mena 12 kills, 3 blocks; HML: 11-0
▪ Jungle Queen Invitational: Freedom d. South Broward 25-23, 25-15; Cardinal Gibbons d. Killian 25-12, 25-17; Celebration d. Ransom Everglades 25-19, 25-23; Southwest d. Belen Jesuit 25-23, 29-27, 15-13; Park Vista d. Columbus 30-28, 28-26; Palmetto d. John I Leonard 29-27, 25-23; Cooper City d. St. Brendan 25-23, 25-11; Tampa Heat d. Pinecrest 25-10, 25-12; Cardinal Gibbons d. Pinecrest 25-10, 25-15; Freedom d. St. Brendan 25-16, 25-10; Tampa Heat d. Cardinal Gibbons in 3 sets; Ransom Everglades d. Cooper City 25-17, 25-17; Freedom d. Celebration 25-18, 25-18; Cardinal Gibbons d. Belen Jesuit 25-15, 25-20; Southwest d. Tampa Heat 25-21, 25-19; Belen d. Cooper City 25-20, 26-24; Ransom Evergaldes d. Cardinal Gibbons 25-20, 25-22; Celebration d. Tampa Heat 29-27, 25-20, 10-15; Freedom (Orlando) d. Southwest 25-17, 25-23 for championship.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Palmetto 21, Killian 0: Shannyn Cullen 5 goals, 1 assist; Sofia Aguirre 4 goals, 3 assists; Olivia Clark 3 goals, 3 assists; Cat Lederman 2 goals; Isabella Mendoza 2 goals, 1 assist; Vanessa Serrano 2 goals, 1 assist; Sam Berlan 1 goal; Kasandra Sfilio 1 goal; Sofia Sicuso 1 goal; Cata Munoz 1 assist.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ University School 4, Plantation American Heritage 3: Salomon Slatkoff 8-6; Craig Zaber 8-3; Salomon Slatkoff/Alp Yurttutan 8-6; Matthew Gotkin/Julian Pollak 8-4
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Plantation American Heritage 7, University School 0: Leighanna Moskos 8-0; Katelyn Gramanzini 8-2; Livia Kaufman 8-1; Natalia Rossi 8-2; Trinity Hoyos 8-3; Gramanzini/Moskos 8-1; Kaufman/Rossi 8-7 (7-1).
