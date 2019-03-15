Peluso’s record performance leads Ransom boys’ volleyball comeback

Ransom Everglades freshman Ryan Peluso has a lot of high school volleyball still left to play, but he will be hard pressed to top what he did on Thursday night.
That’s when Peluso, after his boys’ volleyball team dropped the first two sets against district rival St. Brendan, led the charge all the way back as the Raiders won it 3-2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-7, 15-10) to improve to 6-1 on the young season.
In the process, Peluso, an outside hitter, set a school record by totaling an eye-popping 51 kills. He also led the team with a .603 hitting efficiency (51 kills/10 errors/68 total attempts) while also recording 15 digs, three service aces and two assists.
And his father, Roger had a great seat for it as he happens to be the team’s head coach.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
“If you remove the component of being his father and look at it from a coach’s perspective, it’s a nice achievement for him,” Roger Peluso said. “Obviously I’m proud of his performance but I know Ryan doesn’t play for stats. He plays to compete, has been very fortunate to earn opportunities in the USA volleyball pipeline and from that exposure he’s been trained to play at a higher and faster level.”
Aquinas hires new boys’ basketball coach
St. Thomas Aquinas has named Ed Nelson as the school’s boys’ basketball coach.
Nelson, a member of Aquinas’ 2001 state championship team and a three-year starter during his high school days, replaces longtime head coach Steve Strand, who announced his retirement at the end of February. This is Nelson’s first head coaching job following a successful college career at Georgia Tech and UConn followed by more than a decade of professional basketball overseas. Nelson was an assistant coach at St. Thomas Aquinas the last two seasons.
BASEBALL
▪ LaSalle 13, St. Brendan 10: WP-Sebastian Paz; SV- Justin Quintana (3); Yiovanni Matias 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Quintana 3-4, 2 RBI; Dominic Sorondo 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI.
▪ Gulliver Prep 12, Somerset Silver Palms 7: WP- Ty Roche 4 2/3 IP, 3 K; Noah Frye 4-4, 6 RBI; Will Bettridge 1-4, 2 R; Luis Aparicio 1-2, RBI, 2 R; GP: 1-5.
▪ Belen 8, Cardinal Gibbons 5: WP- Esteban Rodriguez 2 1/3 IP, 0 ER, 2 K; Mario Fernandez 4 IP, 1 R; Lou De Goti 3-4, 2 HR, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Armando Albert 2-3, HR, 3B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Robert Curbelo 2-3, 2 R; BEL: 4-3.
▪ Palmetto 4, Coral Reef 2: WP- Alain Perez (1-2) 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 7 K; SV - Matthew Esquinerosa; Josh Romer 2-3, 2 RBI; Nick Garcia 2-3, 1 RBI; PAL: 4-3.
▪ Southwest 8, Varela 1: WP - Michael Padron; Eddie Sierra 2-2, SF, 4 RBI; Evan Padron 2-2, SF, 2 RBI; Jordan Worley 2-3, 2 RBI; SW: 8-0.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Reagan 3, Mourning 1 (28-30, 25-16, 25-15, 25-12): Luiz Dardis 22 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces; Giancarlo Asencio 13 kills, 5 digs; Adrian Rodriguez 31 assists, 12 digs, 3 kills, 4 aces; Roy Rossello 19 digs, 3 aces; Eduardo Requena 10 digs, 1 ace; REAG: 9-1.
▪ Krop 3, Miami Beach 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-14): Benjamin Bregman 10 assists, 4 aces; Sidney Jean 6 kills, 6 aces, 14 digs; Luis Ruah 5 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; KROP: 9-0.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Braddock, 32, South Miami 6: Katrina Hernandez 175 pass yds, 3 TD; Kayla Alvarez 5 rec, 75 yards, 2 TD; Kailyn Loveira 70 rush yds, 1 TD; Amanda Avila 1 INT return TD; Rachel Potrille 1 rec TD; BRAD: 3-1.
▪ Booker T. Washington 33, TERRA 13.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Wildcat Invitational in Orlando
▪ Gulliver Prep 18, Belen 11: JC Pompa 5 goals, 1 assist, 3 steals; Bruno Rebessi 3 goals, 6 assists, 6 steals; Rene Peralta 3 goals, 3 assists, 4 steals; Bailey Quintero 4 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal.
▪ Gulliver Prep 14, Winter Park 13: Bruno Rebessi 5 goals, 4 assist, 3 steals; Rene Peralta 5 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Awaal Kay-Ramos 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 steals; GP: 11-1.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Wildcat Invitational in Orlando
▪ Gulliver Prep 8, Boone 4: Elizabeth Perez 5 goals, 1 assist, 3 steals; Kalei Ganser 2 goals, 2 assists, 3 steals; Luciana Diaz-Albadan 7 blocks; Caitlyn Landsom 1 goal, 2 steals; Emily Miller 2 assists, 3 steals; Antonia Trius 2 steals, 3 steals.
▪ Winter Park 12, Gulliver Prep 6: Elizabeth Perez 3 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal; Kalei Ganser 2 goals, 1 assist, 7 steals; Luciana DS-Albadan 7 blocks, 1 assist, 2 steals; GP: 9-4.
Comments