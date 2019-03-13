44 teams converge for Slam Fest Softball Tournament

If it’s a high school softball fix you’re looking for, then Palmetto Bay Park (17595 SW 95th Ave.) will be the place to be for the next three days.
Starting Thursday afternoon and concluding Saturday evening, 44 teams from around the state — including 26 from Miami-Dade and Broward counties — will converge on Palmetto Bay for the 25th Annual Pine Crest Physical Therapy Slam Fest Softball Tournament.
Unless Mother Nature gets in the way, 86 games are scheduled on the park’s six fields, including 43 on Saturday. Six teams who advanced to the state final four last season are playing. That includes defending state champions Plantation American Heritage (6A) and St. Pete Admiral Farragut (3A).
Some of the highlight games: American Heritage vs. Coral Reef (Friday, 10 a.m.), Gulliver Prep vs. West Broward (Friday, 6:30 p.m.), Miami Palmetto vs. Viera (Friday, 6:30 p.m.), Admiral Farragut vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Saturday, 12:30 p.m.) and Cooper City vs. Coral Reef (Saturday, 7 p.m.).
Longtime Gulliver Prep. head coach March Schusterman has taken on the task of putting the tournament together since the tournament’s inception 24 years ago.
“Without a doubt it’s one of the things I’m probably most proud of,” said Schusterman, which is saying a lot coming from someone who has led his team to six state championships including four in a row from 2010 to 2013. “This tournament has become the largest tournament of its kind in Florida and maybe the entire southeast part of the country.”
THURSDAY SCHEDULE
Field 1: Florida Christian/Braddock (2 p.m), Braddock/Miami Springs (4 p.m.), Miami Springs/Florida Christian (6 p.m.)
Field 2: Coral Gables/Cooper City (2 p.m.), St. Thomas Aquinas/Coral Gables (4 p.m.)
Field 3: Doral Academy/St. Thomas Aquinas (2 p.m.), Cooper City/Doral Academy (4 p.m.)
Field 4: Colonial Christian/TERRA (2 p.m.), TERRA/South Dade (4 p.m.), South Dade/Colonial Christian (6 p.m.)
Field 5: Southridge/Ferguson (2 p.m.), Archbishop McCarthy/Southridge (4 p.m.), Ferguson/Archbishop McCarthy (6 p.m.)
Field 6: St. Brendan/Southwest (2 p.m.), St. Brendan/American (4 p.m.), American/Southwest (6 p.m.)
BASEBALL
▪ Miami Country Day 18, Marathon 0: Connor Goodman 2-2, 4R, Myles Berlowitz – 3-4 with 2R, Zac Wyka 4R, WP: Luka Peterson (3-0) MCD: 4-1
▪ Southwest 5, South Miami 4: WP - Dairon Veliz 2 IP, 0 R; Matthew Fernandez GW run on bases-loaded wild pitch; Angel Ponce de Leon RBI; Alex Pereira SF. SW: 7-0.
▪ LaSale 5, Brito 0: WP - Zach Barrios (3-0) 7 IP, 7 Ks; Justin Quintana 3-4, RBI, Damian Carames 2-4, RBI, Brandon Miguel 2-3, 2B, RBI
▪ Doral Academy 3, TERRA 1: Adrian Figueroa 2-3 R, RBI; Luis Espinal 2-3 R; Matthew Corpas 1-3; Abner Benitez and Nicolas Pitelli 1 RBI each; WP: Adrian Figueroa 3 1/3 IP 2Ks, 0ER, 3BB
SOFTBALL
▪ LaSalle 22, Miami Country Day 6: WP - Yasmine Regueira; Mai Medina, 2H, 3R, 2 RBI; Olivia Melchiode 2H, 2B, 3R, 3RBI; Alex Tsotsos, 2H, 3R, 2 RBI.
▪ Carrollton 12, Ransom Everglades 2: WP - Melanie Florez (4-2); Melanie Florez 2-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Vanessa Lopez-Trujillo 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; CAR: 4-2
▪ Braddock 16: Ferguson 0: WP - Celina Marin 3H; Marin 1-2, 4R; Madison Smith 2-3, 3 RBI; Daniela Gonzales 2B, 5R.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 12, Pines Charter 6: Sofia Mallardi 5-10, 72yds, 2 TDs, 6 rushes for 48yds; Jenna Perez 5 yd TD reception; Christiana Dolce 5 yd TD reception; Sofia Mallardi 3 INT.
▪ Braddock 32, Coral Park 9: Katrina Hernandez 200 yds passing, 5 TD’s; Kayla Alvarez 8 rec., 125 yards 3 TD’s; Gabriela Oleaga 7 flag pulls, 1 TD, 1 INT; Juliette Alvarez TD. BRAD: 2-1
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Belen Jesuit 15, Columbus 2: Joey Balerdi 7 goals, 2 assists; Carlos Veccio 3 goals, assist; Thomas Kurzan 2 goals, 2 assists; Ignacio Aguilar goal, 2 assists, 3 steals; Mathew Watkins goal, 4 steals; Zachary Callejas goal; Kevin Ferguson 10 saves, 4 assists. BEL: 10-4
