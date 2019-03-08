Ferguson wrestler makes school history at first day of state championships

Fredy Rizo may not win a state championship on Saturday, but it won’t matter.
What the Ferguson wrestler did on Friday at the first day of the FHSAA state wrestling finals at Silver Spurs Arena was historical enough that whatever he does on Saturday will be gravy.
Rizo became the first-ever Ferguson wrestler to make it to the state semifinal round.
Rizo, after finishing fourth at Region 4-3A meet last week, entered Friday morning’s first round of the 126 lbs. weight class having to go up against the division’s No. 1 seed, Dylan Burton from St. Thomas Aquinas.
Despite falling behind 4-1 early in the match, Rizo stayed the course, got aggressive and came all the way back to stun Burton 8-7.
He wasn’t done. A few hours later, Rizo faced another higher-seed opponent in Keshawn Peterson from Orlando Celebration in the second round. A 4-4 tie at the end of regulation meant overtime. Twenty seconds in, Rizo got the two-point takedown and a 6-4 win.
Rizo will be an underdog again in Saturday morning’s semifinals as he will go up against South Dade’s Tyler Orta, the 126 favorite who has already beaten him decisively twice this year including regionals.
Even if he pulls off another upset, he would still need to deal with Columbus’ Justin Valdez or Steve Chopek from Clearwater Countryside in the finals.
“I was determined all day long that I was going to find a way,” said Rizo. “When I fell behind Burton early, I knew I had to get aggressive and go after points. It feels great to do something no other Ferguson wrestler has done before.”
“The hardest working kid I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with and really has earned and deserves this moment,” said Ferguson coach Monroe Owen. “He may be the underdog again on Saturday but he won’t back down to anybody.”
With eight wrestlers getting through to the semifinals, it was a good day for South Dade as the Bucs, looking to win a sixth consecutive state title, are well on their way as they lead the 3A competition after one day with 87 points. That’s 29 points better than second-place Orange Park Fleming Island, which was expected to challenge them for the title.
And the Bucs are in great shape because Fleming Island had a rough day. Despite bringing 12 wrestlers to state (one more than South Dade), only five Eagles wrestlers made it through to the semis.
Three defending state champions, Brevin Balmeceda (160), Todd Perry (170) and Bretli Reyna (132) led the way for the Bucs and are now two wins away from repeating.
Columbus enjoyed a solid day as the Explorers advanced four kids — Robert Dusendang (113), Justin Valdes (126), Ryan Gonzalez (152) and Carmine Dascoli (195) — to the semis and are in third place behind Fleming and South Dade with 47 points.
Southwest had a disappointing day. Despite taking nine wrestlers, only three — Sebastian Melguizo, 120, Julian Hernandez, 145 and Adrian Vidaud, 182 — made it through as the Eagles are right behind Columbus in fourth with 45 points.
The battle for Broward County is going on in Class 1A as Pembroke Pines Somerset and Cardinal Gibbons are duking it out. Even though Orlando Lake Highland Prep is well out in front with 115 points, Somerset and Gibbons are in third and fourth with 50.5 and 49 points, respectively.
Somerset advanced four wrestlers to the semifinals (Skyler Caban, Ramiro Mosquera, Nicholas Benton and Daniel Miranda) while Gibbons got three through in Brian Mas, Jonathan Ley and Damiani Castro. It could come down to the 182 lbs. weight class between the two schools as Benton and Castro are scheduled to square off in a Saturday morning semifinal.
BASEBALL
Southwest 2, Braddock 0: WP - Michael Padron 6 IP, 3 H, 5 K; SV - Amaura Villalba (3); Chris Alvarez 3-3, 2 R, 2 SB; Jordan Worley SF; SW: 5-0.
SOFTBALL
Palmetto 16, Killian 0: WP Latricia Richardson (no-hitter); Samanta Suarez 2-3, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI; Lauren Margolis 1-1, 3 RBI, 1 R; PAL: 6-1.
LaSalle 16, St. Brendan 6: WP - Maia Medina (1-1); Olivia Melchiode 2-3, 2 RBI; Alex Tsotsos 2-3, 2 RBI; Kamilla Betz 2-2, 3 RBI, 3 R; Megan Mitchell 2 H, 2 RBI, 1 R.
Lourdes 11, Ferguson 10: WP: Nora Zubillaga; Gabriella Ullivarri 2 R, RBI; Maria Amat 2-2, 3B, RBI, 3 R; Adriana Perez 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Zubillaga 3 RBI, R; Lydia Menendez 3 SB, R; OLLA: 4-3.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Palmetto 3, TERRA 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-17): Leo Fernandez 13 kills, 3 aces; Dante Lennon 7 kills, 4 aces; Juan Fleches 7 kills; PAL: 6-0.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Palmetto 15, Coral Reef 8: Cat Lederman 6 goals, 3 assists; Shannyn Cullen 4 goals, 5 ground balls, 3 forced turnovers, 6 draw controls; Sofia Aguirre 2 goals, 5 assists, 4 ground balls; Vanessa Serrano 1 goal, 2 ground balls, 3 forced turnovers; Jane Heise 1 goal, 1 ground ball, 2 forced turnovers; Sam Berman 1 goal, 1 ground ball, 2 forced turnovers; Olivia Rodrigue 11 draw controls, 2 ground balls; Alexandra Arias 10 saves; Isabella Mendoza 1 assist, 1 forced turnover; Olivia Clark 1 assist, 2 ground balls, 1 forced turnover; Sabrina Rodriguez 2 ground balls, 3 forced turnovers; Ana Christensen 2 ground balls.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Booker T. Washington 26, North Miami Beach 6: BTW 2-0.
BOYS’ TENNIS
MAST Academy 8, St. Brendan 0: Partidas 8-0, Ramirez 8-0, Roseman 8-0, Iregui 8-0, Roseman/Iregui 8-0, Gomez/Lopez 8-0; MAST: 6-0.
Calvary Christian 6, Westminster Academy 1
Miami Country Day 6, Belen 1: Breslow 8-2, Halliwel 8-1, Resnick 8-1
GIRLS’ TENNIS
MAST Academy 8, St. Brendan 0: Saroli 8-1, Ibrichimova 8-2, Isusi 8-3, Martinez 8-1, Mirchandani 8-2, Saroli/Ibrichimova 8-4, Isusi/Martinez 8-0; MAST: 6-0
