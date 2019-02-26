Plantation American Heritage softball coach Cooper notches career win No. 600

In the grand scheme of things, it may have seemed like nothing more than a ho-hum routine 5-0 shutout of Coral Glades for the Plantation American Heritage softball team last week.
But there indeed was something special about the night when the game was over as it marked Heritage head coach Marty Cooper’s 600th career win.
“How do I feel? I feel old,” quipped Cooper with a wry smile. “It means I’ve been coaching a long time and have had the privilege of coaching a lot of talented girls along the way. It’s very exciting but it only comes with a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication from a lot of talented girls throughout the years.”
Cooper began his high school coaching career in 1992 at University School where his daughters Carly and Colby were playing.
Following their graduation in 1995, he moved over to South Plantation High School where he coached the Paladins softball program for eight seasons before arriving at Heritage in 2004 where he has been since, amassing eight state championships along the way including last year’s 5-1 win over Land O’ Lakes to capture the 6A title.
▪ Varela 9, Southwest 8: VAR 3-0.
▪ LaSalle 15, Mater Lakes 8: Yasmine Regueira 7 Ks, 2 BB; Maia Medina 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Olivia Melchiode 1 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Kamila Betz 1 2B, 2 RBI; LS: 1-1.
▪ Horeb Christian 19, I Mater 2: Briana Torres 3-3, 1 HR, 1 2B; Natasha Bravo 2-2, 1 HR, 1 2B, Alyssa Horta 3-4, Gaby Gonzalez 3-4, RBI.
▪ Palmetto 15, Homestead 0: Ashley Sutta (1-0), Madison Ferreira 1-1, 3 RBI; Ladricia Richardson 1-2 2B, 2 RBI; Cassandra Martinez 1-1, 2 RBI; PAL 2-0.
▪ Miami Beach 19, South Miami 4
▪ Colonial Christian 15, Westwood Christian 3: Gwyneth VanMunster (1-0), CG, 10 Ks; Julianna Rendon 3 hits, 2 RBI, 3 SB; Morgan Wells 3 hits, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 3 SB; Sophis Osborn 2 hits, 1 RBI, 1 SB; CC: 2-0.
▪ Doral Academy 5, Coral Reef 0: Alyssa Zabala 11 Ks, 0 BB; Gabriella Ruiz 2-4, 2 RBI; Nicole Gutierrez 1 RBI
BASEBALL
▪ South Dade 8, Sunset 0: Combined no-hitter Anthony Artola (1-0) 4 IP, 0 H, 8 K; Luis Urquiaga, Nick Sosa and JP Kenyon 1 IP each; Henry Wallen 4-4, 2 RBI; Henry Alfonso 2-4, 3 RBI; SD: 1-0.
▪ Miami High 4, Brito 3: Bryan Delmonte (1-0) 5 IP, 3 Ks; Hernando Alvarez 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Kendry Noriege 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 2B; MH: 1-0.
▪ Belen 1, Palmetto 0: Mario Fernandez (1-0) 7 IP, 3 Ks; Dorian Gonzalez 1-3, RBI; Chris Eiroa 1-2, 2B, 1 R; Armando Albert 3 BB; BEL: 1-0.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep 7, Olympia 6: Alissa Pascual 4 goals, 3 assists, 2 steals; Caitlyn Landsom 1 goal, 3 assists, 1 steal; Kalei Ganser 1 goal, 3 steals; Elizabeth Perez 9 blocks, 1 assist, 9 steals; GP: 3-2.
▪ Hialeah 28, Miami Country Day 8: Paola Dominguez 6 goals, 5 assists, 5 steals; Alejandra Aranguren 10 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals: HHS: 3-0.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver 11 Ransom 7: Rene Peralta 6 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Bailey Quintero 3 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal; Hayaat Kay-Ramos 3 assists, 3 steals; Kamal Kay-Ramos 8 blocks, 2 assists, 5 steals; GP: 4-1.
▪ Hialeah 16, Miami Country Day 10: Adrian Mena 5 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal; Pedro Montero 5 goals, 3 assists, 2 steals; HHS: 4-0.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Western d. Columbus 11-7; Western d. Cardinal Gibbons 15-4; Western d. Gulliver Prep 11-10 (OT)
