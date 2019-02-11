Orange Bowl Florida High School Football Showcase set for Saturday

With the first two events having been a major success, the 2019 Orange Bowl Florida High School Football Showcase, presented by Cleveland Clinic Florida, is set to go again.
The Showcase will be held Saturday at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens (16401 NW 37th Ave.) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature athletes from all over South Florida, bringing together Division II, III and NAIA programs from across the country.
The event will be organized and managed by football coaches hand selected by the Orange Bowl and consist of a series of tests and drills.
Players and universities will meet to discuss scholarship opportunities for the participating athletes following the activities. Admission will be restricted to the athletes, participating coaches, visiting high school and college coaches and college administrators.
Athletic directors and head football coaches from all Division II, III, and NAIA are invited to attend. There will be ample time for coaches to view the athletes in drills and to talk to them individually about their respective football programs. Staffs from admissions and financial aid departments are encouraged to attend as well.
All student-athletes must pre-register, and all participants must be a graduating high school senior who has not accepted a scholarship offer from a Division I football program. In addition they must hold at least a 2.5 GPA and earn at least an SAT score of 920 (math and verbal only) or have a composite ACT Score of at least 18 or a sum score of 68 or higher.
For more information about the Showcase and to register, visit http://community.orangebowl.org/highschoolfootballshowcase/.
Girls soccer regional finals schedule
Eight area girls soccer teams will compete in five regional finals on Tuesday. The start times, matchups and locations are as follows:
▪ Region 4-5A: Cypress Bay vs. Lourdes at Columbus High School, 7 p.m. start
▪ Region 4-4A: West Boca Raton at Archbishop McCarthy, 7 p.m. start
▪ Region 4-3A: North Fort Myers at Plantation American Heritage, 7 p.m. start
▪ Region 4-2A: Cardinal Gibbons at Carrollton, 3:45 p.m. start
▪ Region 4-1A: Miami Country Day at Palmer Trinity, 3:30 p.m. start
