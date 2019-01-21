Coral Park boys’ basketball showing strides despite losses in MLK Basketball Classic

Coral Park coach Alejandro Ordogui feels there’s much to be corrected with his team before the boys’ basketball district tournaments begin in three weeks.
Following back-to-back losses at the 24th annual MLK Classic at Stranahan High, including Monday’s 64-58 setback to Wellington, there may be more work to do than he hoped.
“We need to compete to the end of the game because we are a young team,” Coral Park coach Alejandro Ordogui said. “We’re just learning to compete every game.”
Still the Rams battled to the very end, closing to within 59-56 of the lead following a Donta Taylor 3-pointer with 29.8 left in regulation.
Taylor added another basket cutting to three at 61-58. Wellington ended the Rams threat by converting three free throws in the waning seconds.
“I though early on we lost our composure a little bit and we let their lead grow too much,” Ordogui said. “We were however able to fight till the end.”
Coral Park fell behind 23-13 to open the second quarter following a Wellington 10-0 run.
A pair of 3-pointers by David Pazo kept the Rams from falling too far off the pace.
Ga’khan Lacount led Coral Park (10-10) with 19 points, while David Paza finished with 17 points and Taylor with 13 points.
There is promise for the Coral Park program after winning only five games prior to this season.
The Rams will have to overcome teams such as South Miami and Coral Gables if they expect to advance past district play.
Linton Brown led Wellington (14-5) with 22 points.
▪ Calvary Christian 53, Plantation American Heritage 50: Gregg Glenn scored a game-high 22 points, including a pair of game-clinching free throws with under 10 seconds left in regulation to pace the Eagles (11-7) in the win.
Masia Olowokere had 21 points and Andrew Volmar added 19 points for the Patriots (9-7).
▪ Mater Academy 56, Royal Palm Beach 42: Malik Reneau scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Lions (18-4).
Michael Bradley, a 5-2 eighth-grade guard, added 15 points om five 3-pointers. Demerrick Warren had 10 points for the Wildcats (12-7).
▪ Belen Jesuit 54, Cooper City 48: Daniel Suciro led the Wolverines (13-5) with 23 points that included seven 3-pointers.
Alec Rodriquez added 13 points. Dallas Graziani led Cooper City (11-6) with 26 points
▪ Schoolhouse Prep 62, Santaluces 56: Shiedrice Pierre led the Wolfpack (11-7) with 10 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Jose-Luis Benitez added 20 points for the winners.
▪ Jupiter 51, Westwood Christian 42: Jarvis Rolle scored 17 points in the Westwood (12-7) loss.
Tied at 36-36 after three quarters, Jupiter outscored Westwood 14-6 holding them to a pair of baskets.
▪ Blanche Ely 64, Northwestern 57: Senior Joshua Scott scored 15 to pace the Tigers (13-6) in a closely contested game. Ely has now won a season high five straight games.
Aderes McCoy and Lamont Evans each added 12 points. James White led the Bulls (9-4) with 15 points, including four 3-pointers.
▪ Stranahan 76, Superior Collegiate 62: The Dragons were a rude host to the visitors from Clearwater. Inday Legiste scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to lead Stranahan (17-3).
Chayse Culpepper added 13 points, while Brian Dugazon and Dave Herard each had 12 points.
