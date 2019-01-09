Miami Dolphins to host 8th Annual Dade-Broward football game Friday at Traz

It’s time for another installment of 305 versus 954.
The Miami Dolphins, in partnership with the Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC) and the Broward County Athletic Association (BCAA), will continue an eight-year tradition when they serve as host for the eighth-annual Dade vs. Broward All-Star Football game.
The game is set for this Friday, Jan. 11 at Traz Powell Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m. as standout high school seniors from Miami-Dade and Broward counties go at it.
Coached by Fort Lauderdale’s Richard Dunbar, the Broward team will be looking to avenge last year’s 17-8 loss to Dade, which will be coached by Tyronn Johnson of Hialeah-Miami Lakes. Admission to watch the game and enjoy Miami Dolphins tailgate activities is $7.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
BOYS BASKETBALL
▪ Miami High 80, Hialeah 28: MHS – Justin Neely 21, Dorcely 16, Davis 12, Arias 10, Fowler 10, Joshua Neely 3, Clavero 2, Clark 2, Louissaint 2, Synvrit 2. HIA – Gay 8, Martinez 8, Prophete 8, Walker 2, Taylor 2. MHS: 7-3
▪ American 48, Krop 37: AM – Wade, 18, Noel 13, Nelson 7, Valerio 5, Alic 4, Nimmons 2. KR – Foo 15, Reid 8, Joseph 5, Alexander 4, Joseph 3
▪ St. Brendan 76, Coral Shores 37: STB – Perez 21, Spina 19, Hernandez 12, Valenzuela 8, Diaz 6, M. Saller 2, N. Saller 2. CS – Prosek 12, Bradman 11, Orr 4, Torres 4, Gonzalez 3, Mendez 1.
▪ Riviera Prep 76, Everglades Prep 41: RP: Alerte 15, Lluberes 13, Yaron 12, Gaye 11, Hoynack 9, Brenner 6. Three pointers: Brenner 2. Rebounds: Yaron 8. Blocks: Gaye 4. Assists: Lluberes 8.
▪ Hillel 42, Hebrew Academy 40: HIL – Ben-Shmuel 15, Taieb 8, Berkman 8, D. Abbo 7, Birmaher 4. HA – Lurie 18, Stein 10, Farkas 5, Ovaknin 5, Goldring 2. HIL (10-2).
▪ Braddock 64, Coral Reef 31: BR – C. Perez 18, E. Perez 13, Paz 9, Castellanos 8, Campbell 4, Allen 3, Camejo 3, Hernandez 2, Marante 1. CR – Lane 11, Brown 4, Williams 4, Clark 4, Frater 2, Polanco 2, Lovett 2, Cruz 1.
▪ St. Brendan 58, Sunset 44: STB – Spina 24, Iglesias 15, Perez 7, Saller 6, Hernandez 5, Valenzuela 1. SUN – Pastoriza 15, Bouza 14, Galden 5, Fuentes 4, Perez 3, Bouza 2, Vilchez 1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
▪ Miami Country Day 63, Schoolhouse Prep 28: MCD – Alvarez 18, Gonzalez 8, Kaiser 8, Godfrey 6, McCormack 5, Gordon 4, Love 4, E. Theodule 4, Shaw 2, Theodule 2, Sheppard 2. SP – Troupe-Bishop 16, Leverson 5, Alhassan 4, Whitfield 3. MCD: 15-1
▪ Carrollton 57, LaSalle 20: Mendez 16, Paneque 15, Benitez 13, Mas 11, McWhorter 2
▪ Westminster Christian 42, LaSalle 36: WC: Coakley 20, Donovan 8, Acevedo 4, Boulris 4, Leon 2, Alejo 2, Burroughs 2. LAS – Carvalan 10, Yanes 8, Ayala 6, Hubbard 5, Sol 5, Huhn 2.
▪ Hebrew Academy 62, Hillel 22: HA – Sedighim 18, Sugar 16, K. Wolfson 8, Ebner 8, Y. Wolfson 6, Katz 4.
▪ Hialeah Gardens 55, Hialeah Miami Lake 12: HG – Cutie 19, Campos 18, Oberto 6, Salazar 6, Victores 2, Moreno 2, Alvarez 2. HML – Rodriguez 6, Baker 5, Franco 1.
BOYS SOCCER
▪ Western 2, Archbishop McCarthy 1: Arnaldo Morales and Jan Hendrick de Kok 1 goal each; Juan Sierra and Sebastian Gonzalez 1 assist each. WEST: 12-2.
▪ University School 4, Delray American Heritage 1: Sebastian Baredes 2 goals; Sebastian “Nino” Smith and David Mizrahi 2 assists each. US:10-0-2.
▪ Miami Beach 4, South Miami 1: Pascal Gomez 3 goals, Toby Squire 1 goal, Jose Almanza 2 assists. MB: 10-3-3.
▪ Southwest 2, Coral Park 0: Jonathan Campos 1 goal, 1 assist; Gerardo Barrera 1 goal; Abraham Garcia 1 assist.
▪ Columbus 1, Braddock 0: Christopher Valdes game-winning goal.
▪ Palmer Trinity 8, Marathon 0: Alberto Franceschi 3 goals, Robert Bistry 2 goals, 2 assists, Michael Gomez and Dylan Lopez 1 goal, 1 assist each, Luis Sosa 2 assists, Sebastian Lopez assist, Marcos Campiani goal, Nicolas Rey assist. PT: 11-3-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 5, Western 0: Adriana Duque 2 goals, Jaden Roberts, Sofia Mallardi, Natalia Perez 1 goal each. Cassie Lawson 2 assists, Riley Balser and Nadia Colon 1 assist each. AM: 14-0.
▪ Ferguson 3, Varela 0: Gabriela Arellano 2 goals, Rebeka Mejia 1 goal, Micaella Leopold and Jennifer Gonzalez 1 assist each, Sophia Blanco shuout. FER: 10-1-2.
▪ Miami Beach 8, South Miami 0: Julia Silva 4 goals, Denise Gomez 1 goal, 1 assist; Luisiana Morales, Isabella Pirela and Sofia Iglesias 1 goal each.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Westminister Christian 1: Shay Miedema 2 goals, Isabella Piso 2 assists.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 3, Coral Springs Charter 0: Brandi Orlando 2 goals. Alysa Vazquez 1 goal. Maya Alicea 3 assists; CG: 10-1-1.
▪ Plantation American Heritage 4, Pompano Beach 0: Emily Thompson and Diana Pon 1 goal each. Pon and Isabella Fernandez 2 assists each. Elizabeth Matei shutout. AH: 9-1-1.
▪ Mater Academy 2, Archimedean 1: Natalie Wodward 1 and Amanda Diaz 1 goal each. Karla Vargas 1 assist; MA: 10-2-3.
▪ Palmetto 7, Homestead 0: Maddie Wise 2 goals, 1 assist; Brenda Tomazzi 1 goal 1 assist; Maria Butler and Brianna Lezcano combined shutout.
Comments