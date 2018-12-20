The Jr. Orange Bowl Basketball Classic is set for next week. Here’s who is playing

The Orange Bowl national semifinal game between Oklahoma and Alabama on Dec. 29 will be a huge event, but there will plenty of other Orange Bowl activities leading u to the game as well. One of those will be the 30th Annual Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Classic, which is set to begin Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 29 at Palmetto High School, 7460 SW 118th Street, Pine Crest.
For the boys, five local teams will be participating: Palmetto, South Miami, North Miami, Schoolhouse Prep and Pembroke Pines Charter. Three out-of-town teams in defending 1A state champion Wildwood, St. Maria Goretti from Hagerstown, MD and Florida High from Tallahassee coached by Orange Bowl Hall of Fame member and 1992 Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward round out the field.
On the girls side, leading the way will be defending Jr. OB champion Ferguson along with three other local teams, Norland, Gulliver Prep. and defending 9A runnerup Miami High. Out-of-town teams will be led by defending 5A state champion Palm Beach Oxbridge Academy, Tallahassee Florida High, Paul VI High School (Fairfax, Va.) and Putnam City West from Oklahoma City.
The two championship games are scheduled for Dec. 29 at 6:30 p.m. (girls) and 8 p.m. (boys).
Also on the schedule of events will be the 13th Annual Junior Orange Bowl Basketball WOW Center Clinic, slated for Thursday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. at the WOW Center, 11450 SW 79th Street. The WOW Center is a facility that helps individuals learn community and work skills through Adult Day Training and Job Coaching.
“We’re extremely proud of the tradition of community service that our teams have shared over the years in all of these events,” said Junior Basketball Committee Chairman Chuck Little. “We’re once again looking forward to some great activities.”
For more information, contact Little at 786-546-3386 or basketball@jrorangebowl.com.
Jr. Orange Bowl first-round schedule
GIRLS: Putnam City West vs. Gulliver Prep. 9 a.m.; Oxbridge vs. Miami High, 10:30 a.m.; Paul VI vs. Ferguson, 3:30 p.m.; Florida High vs. Norland, 5 p.m.
BOYS: Wildwood vs. South Miami, Noon; Pines Charter vs. North Miami, 1:30 p.m.; Florida High vs. Palmetto, 6:30 p.m.; St. Maria Goretti vs. Schoolhouse Prep., 8 p.m.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Doral 54, Champagnat 52: DA: Carter 20, Nuñez 19, Pellerano 10, Mercado 5; Champagnat: Julio 21, Aaron 9, Justice 8, Lian 6, Lazard 5, Melvin 3; Halftime score: Doral 26-23; 3ptrs: Carter 3, Justice 2, Lian 2, Julio 1, Melvin 1, Lazard 1.
Sunset 67, TERRA 54: Sunset-Galdon 23, Pastoriza 16, Bouza 9, Fuentes 6, Perez 3, Morris 1.
Jackson 59, Northwestern 54: Jackson- Desmond Romer 28, Bakahri Bolden 9; NW-James White 14, Jaren Johnson 10, Vick St. Fleurate 10.
Miami Beach 59, North Miami 55: NM- Brandon Monestime 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Richard Charles 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks; Marc Meronne 11 points, 12 rebounds; Carlos Hart 10 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Krop 69, American 35: Krop (8-1)-Lindsey Weingard 23 (School Record 7 3-pointers); Destynne Francois 16; Kamryn Walker 12; Shana Joseph 8; Brianna Knowles 7.
Ransom Everglades 44, Marathon 38: RE-Sekoff 17, Lindsey 9, Arnold 5, Harris 4, Weintraub 3, Castillo 2, Love 2, Heller 2; Marathon- Ricart 30, Headen 2, Debran 4, Charles 2
Gulliver Prep 66 vs Keys Gate 62: GP (9-0): Ka. Sanders 20; Doctor 16; Kaplan 12; Haymore 11; Joseph 2; Kr. Sanders 2.
Miami High 73, Westwood South Carolina 68: Rachel 8, Scott 11, Whitley 9, Cruz 13, Daniels 9, Colon 4, Bucknor 19.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Mater Academy 3, Terra 1: Christian Rodriguez 1 Goal, 1 Assist; Nestor Galban 1 Goal; Alvaro Zapata 1 Goal; MA: 8-2-1.
Doral 8, Westland Hialeah 0: Alejandro Schulz 3 goals, Andoni Garro 2 goals, Diego Ramirez, Jose Iriarte and Alejandro Proce 1 goal each; DA: 12-0-2
Miami Country Day 5, Miami Springs 1: Pablo Gutierrez 3 goals, Diego Oropeza 1 goal, 1 assist; Erik Pantin 1 goal; MCDS: 7-2-1.
Columbus 1, Coral Gables 1: COL- Diego Vega 1 goal; Nicolas Leibkuchler 6 saves.
Southwest 1, Braddock 0: Jorge Alpopa goal, Ridel Zaldivar assist.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Miami Springs 9, Goleman 1: Jasmine Romay 4 goals 4 assists; Sarah Schuster 4 goals 2 assists; Elizabeth Viscaino 1 goal 1 assists; MS: 9-3-0.
Ferguson 3 Palmetto 1: Daniela Betancur, Rebeka Mejia, Mia Ramos 1 goal each; FER: 9-1-2.
Mater Academy 2, TERRA 2: MA-Laisy Sanbria 2 goals, Amanda Diaz 1 assist, Natalie Woodward 1 assist; MA: 9-2-3.
Archbishop McCarthy 9, Mater Lakes Academy 1: Lili Katz 2 goals, 1 assist; Sofia Mallardi 2 goals; Sophia Goetz 2 goals; Riley Balser 1 goal, 1 assist; Kelly Hastings 1 goal; Cassie Lawson 1 goal; Abby Davis 2 assists; Nadia Colon 2 assists; Shannon Scott 1 assist; Jaden Roberts 1 assist; AM: 12-0-0.
Lourdes 4, Coral Gables 0: Mia Atrio 2 goals, Mia Briones 2 goals; Lourdes: 8-0-1
Coral Reef 1, Ferguson 1: FER-Gabriela Arellano 1 Goal, Rebeka Mejia 1 Assist; FER: 8-1-2.
Palmetto 2, South Dade 1: Maddie Wise 1 goal, Sofia Irigoyen 1 goal.
Southwest 2, Braddock 0: Madison Gonzalez 1 goal; Michelle Alvarez 1 goal; Lindsey Woodrome 1 assist; Faith Avila shutout.
