Live South Florida high school football updates for Week 11

By Jordan McPherson

November 02, 2018 03:09 PM

The Miami Herald is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time game reporting and scoring information for South Florida high school sports results.

On game nights, you’ll find live, up-to-the-minute scores here from all high school football games around Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

It’s the final week of the regular season. There will be neighborhood rivalries and there will be games with playoff implications. Buckle up and enjoy the ride.

The scoreboard below will provide live updates throughout the night tonight and will be a staple on the Herald’s website every Friday night. Longer recaps of games where we will have staffers on site will come later in the night.

To submit scores, photos and video from a game, download the ScoreStream app.

Thursday scores

Palm Glades Prep d. Westminster Academy 44-12

South Miami d. Coral Park 64-0

Hialeah-Miami Lakes d. Miami Springs 18-6

Carol City d. American 41-13

Norland d. Mater Academy 21-6

Hialeah Gardens d. Mourning 50-0

