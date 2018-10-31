Final week of high school regular season still important for teams on the playoff bubble

It was quite the atmosphere Friday night when Traz Powell Stadium was a near-sellout for the much-anticipated Carol City-Central showdown. If you weren’t in to the game itself, it was also a real who’s who on the sideline including rap recording artist and former Carol City player Flo Rida among others.
But I have to admit, while I was certainly impressed with the Chiefs and their ability to fight through the week-long distraction of having to forfeit their first two games to then come out and pretty much smoke the Rockets (in a game not nearly as close as the 36-28 final would suggest), I was disappointed that we didn’t get the down-to-the-wire last possession barnburner that so many had hoped for.
Having said all of that, barring any first-round upsets, there is a pretty good chance these two Titans will be right back at it again in a regional semifinal on Nov. 16 so perhaps we will still get that close finish then and with a whole lot more on the line than just a district championship.
As we head into the final regular season weekend, what used to be a bunch of ho-hum meaningless games has changed with the state’s new point system.
While most district titles have been squared away, some potential three-way ties (12-8A Western, Plantation and Miramar as an example) will be determined by who has the most points while other games will have seeding implications. Some others will determine who actually cracks the top eight and makes the playoffs.
And one last thing on the way out the door: While Carol City technically picked up two losses last week, considering the Chiefs blew out both quality teams (American Heritage and Columbus) in a way that no two players could possibly have had a serious impact on the outcome, coupled with their impressive beatdown of Central, the Chiefs aren’t going anywhere in the Top 20 poll but where they belong – the No. 1 slot.
This week’s top 20
1. Carol City; 2. St. Thomas Aquinas; 3. Central; 4. Deerfield Beach; 5. Columbus; 6. University School; 7. Chaminade-Madonna; 8. Cardinal Gibbons; 9. Plantation American Heritage; 10. Southridge; 11. Palmetto; 12. McArthur; 13. South Dade; 14. Plantation; 15. Dillard; 16. Hialeah; 17. Northwestern; 18. Booker T. Washington; 19. Western; 20. Westminster Christian
Knocking on the door: Miramar, Miami Christian, Fort Lauderdale, Doral, Belen Jesuit
Top games
No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna (7-2) at No. 6 University School (9-0), Friday, 7: The best matchup of the week in either county will feature two programs trying to secure the No. 1 seed in their respective Region 4-3A and 4A classifications.
Not only is U. School 9-0 but it has put a running clock on all nine opponents along the way. The Sharks can forget about doing that to Chaminade as this will easily be their most challenging game, one that the Lions, who have won six straight after a slow 1-2 start, could easily win. Should be a good one. BD’s Pick: University School 27-24
No. 8 Cardinal Gibbons (7-2) at No. 12 McArthur (9-0), Friday, 7: At long last, the Mustangs, who have not been seriously challenged with a tough opponent all season, will get a chance to prove themselves. After a rocky 0-2 start, the Chiefs have reeled off seven straight en route to their first district title since 1994. I look for that trend to continue as McArthur gets saddled with its first loss. BD’s Pick: Gibbons 30-17.
No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas (8-1) at Miramar (6-3), Friday, 7: After a rough 0-3 start to the season, Miramar won its sixth straight last week coming from behind to knock off Western in a District 12-8A showdown.
But while the Patriots are trending in the right direction and have historically given St. Thomas fits in the past, I don’t look for it to happen here as the Raiders are rolling and Miramar, while still a solid team, isn’t quite the loaded talented team its been in the past. BD’S Pick: Aquinas 31-16.
No. 17 Northwestern (4-5) vs Jackson (5-4), Friday, 7:30 at Traz Powell: The annual Soul Bowl highlights what otherwise is a light evening in Dade as far as marquee matchups.
The Bulls won an important game over Norland last week to basically secure a playoff spot while the Generals are “bubble status” as far as making the Region 4-5A playoffs. Even though Jackson needs the game more, the feeling here is the Bulls will be amped up and ready to go in this traditional rivalry looking to keep the momentum going into the postseason. BD’s PICK: Northwestern 33-20.
Belen Jesuit (7-2) at Monsignor Pace (5-4), Friday, 7:30: Another traditional rivalry and the battle for the Turkey Bowl trophy will feature two teams that are already signed, sealed and delivered for postseason play but a Pace team that is still trying to reach out for a No. 2 seed and first round bye in the Region 4-4A.
The Wolverines and Spartans usually go at it with plenty of intensity every year and look for more of the same this week. BD’s Pick: Monsignor Pace 20-17
The rest of the top 20
1. Carol City (7-2) vs. American (4-4), Thursday, 7 at Traz Powell: Most teams after such a huge win and locking things up might normally take their foot off the pedal for an otherwise meaningless game. Not the Chiefs. BD’s Pick: Carol City 48-9.
3. Central (8-2): IDLE.
4. Deerfield Beach (9-1): IDLE
5. Columbus (10-0): IDLE
9. Plantation American Heritage (8-1): IDLE
10. Southridge (7-2) vs. Krop (1-8), Friday, 7:30 at Ives Estates: The Spartans will empty their bench quickly and name their score in preparation for the playoffs. BD’s Pick: Southridge 48-0.
11. Palmetto (8-1) vs. Coral Reef (4-5), Friday, 7:30 at Southridge: See Southridge above.
13. South Dade (7-2) vs. Edison (3-6), Friday, 7:30 at Harris Field: See Southridge and Palmetto above.
14. Plantation (8-1) vs. Douglas (5-4), Friday, 7 at PAL Field: Even though they’ll make the playoffs, this is an important game for the Colonels who are barely ahead of Miramar and Western on points in trying to secure a district title. BD’s Pick: Plantation 30-13
15. Dillard (7-2) vs. Blanche Ely (1-8), Saturday, 7: Ely is clearly outmatched here but its’ the annual Broward Soul Bowl so expect the Tigers to show up and play hard. BD’s Pick: Dillard 33-14
16. Hialeah (8-1) vs. Goleman (4-5), Friday, 7:30 at Milander: The T-Breds will keep rolling with momentum heading to playoffs. BD’s Pick: Hialeah 38-12
18. Booker T. Washington (5-5): IDLE
19. Western (7-2) vs. Cooper City (3-6), Friday, 7: The Wildcats bounce back from stinging OT loss to Miramar last week. BD’s PICK: Western 37-14
20. Westminster Christian (9-0): IDLE.
Other games
THURSDAY: Miami-Dade: South Miami vs. Coral Park, 7 (Tropical): SM 44-6; Mourning at Hialeah Gardens, 3:30: HG 34-7; North Miami vs. Killian, 7 (Southridge): NM 27-20; Norland vs. Mater Academy, 3:30 (Milander): Norland 30-14; Miami High vs. North Miami Beach, 7, (Ives Estates): NMB 20-19; Hialeah-Miami Lakes vs. Miami Springs, 7:30 (Milander): MS 30-17; Broward: Northeast at Pompano Beach, 7: Pompano 7-6; Nova at Pembroke Pines Charter, 7: Nova 23-14
FRIDAY: Miami-Dade: Belen at Pace, 7:30: Pace 20-17; Southwest vs. Coral Gables, 7:30 (Tropical): CG 35-12; Everglades Prep. at Delray American Heritage, 7: Heritage 31-16; Homestead at Ferguson, 3:30: Homestead 27-14; Ft. Pierce John Carroll at Gulliver Prep., 3:30: GP 33-17; Miami Beach at Longwood Lyman, 7: Lyman 21-17; Varela at Reagan, 3:30: Reagan 38-10; Champagnat at Ft. Pierce Westwood, 7: Champagnat 28-12; Braddock at Sunset, 3:30: Braddock 24-16; Broward: Miami Christian at Calvary Christian, 7: MC 24-23; Archbishop McCarthy at Key West, 7: KW 34-13; Coconut Creek at Boyd Anderson, 7: CC 28-20; Monarch at Coral Glades, 7: Monarch 21-16; Coral Springs at South Plantation, 7: CS 23-20; Coral Springs Charter at Westminster Academy, 7: CSC 26-21; Taravella at Cypress Bay, 7: Taravella 24-20; West Broward at Everglades, 7: WB 27-21; Fort Lauderdale vs. Stranahan, 7 (Dillard): FTL 30-12; Hollywood Hills at Hallandale, 7: Hallandale 33-10; Pine Crest at Boca St. Andrews, 7: PC 27-14; Piper at Naples, 7: Naples 35-27
Last week top 20: 17-1; Season top 20: 130-20; Last week overall: 41-4; Season overall: 373-87
Bill Daley can be reached at billd@curtispub.net. Follow him on Twitter: @Billykid11
