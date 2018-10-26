Live South Florida high school football updates for Week 10

The Miami Herald is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time game reporting and scoring information for South Florida high school sports results.





On game nights, you’ll find live, up-to-the-minute scores here from all high school football games around Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

District championships and playoff positioning are at stake this week as the regular season has reached its final two weekends. The main games to watch out for:

▪ Carol City and Central battle at Traz Powell for the District 16-6A crown in a matchup between arguably the top two teams in the state. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

▪ Southridge looks to win District 16-8A outright with a win over South Dade. South Dade, meanwhile, can force a three-way tie atop the district with the Spartans and Palmetto with a win. Kickoff from Southridge Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

▪ Columbus and Coral Gables face off for the District 14-8A championship. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from Tropical Park.

▪ Belen Jesuit and Southwest Miami face off from the District 15-8A crown at 3:30 p.m. at Tropical Park.

▪ Miramar hosts Western for the District 12-8A title. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

▪ Piper hosts Deerfield Beach for the District 11-8A title. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The scoreboard below will provide live updates throughout the night tonight and will be a staple on the Herald’s website every Friday night. Longer recaps of games where we will have staffers on site will come later in the night.





To submit scores, photos and video from a game, download the ScoreStream app.

Thursday scores

Miami d. Coral Park 34-7.

Northwestern d. Norland 24-14

Mater Academy d. Westland Hialeah 35-0

Palmetto d. Killian 13-12 (overtime)

West Broward d. Cooper City 43-36

Coral Springs Charter d. Boca St. Andrew’s 47-0

Miami Christian d. Everglades Prep 25-24

Edison d. Homestead 14-11

Doral Academy d. Mourning 27-12

Braddock d. Coral Reef 28-24