Pines Charter wins first ever girls’ volleyball regional match by sweeping Miami Beach

You’ll have to forgive members of the Pines Charter girls’ volleyball team.
While big shot programs, the likes of St. Thomas Aquinas, Cardinal Gibbons, Ferguson, etc. probably treated their Wednesday night regional quarterfinal victories with a “been-there, done that” style, the Jaguars were doing no such thing.
Seconds after knocking off Miami Beach in a Region 4-9A at Beach High School, players broke into a wild celebration. As well they should have as their 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-21) win over the Hi-Tides represented the program’s first-ever regional playoff victory.
And with that, the Jaguars (19-7) advance to some place they’ve never been before – the regional semifinals – where they will travel to West Broward on Oct. 30 to take on a team they’ve lost to three times this year including the district championship last week.
“This is so awesome, what a great moment for all of us, especially the seniors,” said Pines Charter libero Stephanie Alban, one of those seniors who was outstanding all night recording 25 digs. “We’ve worked so hard to get to this point and to now do something no team here had done before tonight is so exciting.”
Alban didn’t do it by herself as teammates Stephanie Gomez (11 kills) and Liz Bornmann (14 blocks) also came through with big performances, especially after the team’s best player, Natalie Hernandez was lost during the first set when she injured her ankle on an awkward landing.
After dropping the first set, Beach (12-4) appeared to be regaining control of the match by jumping out to a big 16-8 lead in the second set. But PC then blitzed the Hi-Tides with a 17-6 run to close out a 25-22 win to go up 2-0 and led the entire way in the third.
“They were a determined bunch of girls out there tonight and I’m really proud of them,” said Pines Charter coach Andres Ibon. “We have quite a few four-year seniors here that have stayed with it every year and gotten better so you have to be especially happy for them.”
▪ Cypress Bay 3, Douglas 1: There’s something about the Cypress Bay girls’ volleyball team Stoneman Douglas hasn’t been able to figure out. Once again, they’ll have another year to think it over.
Cypress Bay defeated Douglas by a score of 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 in a Region 3-9A quarterfinal at Douglas High on Wednesday for its 10th consecutive victory over the Eagles.
The Lightning (21-8), who improved to 7-3 all-time over Douglas in regional matches, will play at Western in a regional semifinal on Tuesday. The Wildcats defeated Monarch 25-12, 25-12, 25-12 in their regional quarterfinal.
Cypress Bay (21-8) was led by Brianna Farnsworth and Ana Julia Campos with 10 kills each to help the team rally from an opening-set loss.
“Our defense played really well tonight,” Cypress Bay coach Ore Pablos said. “They were organized from their movement. We had a game plan we followed and were able to convert some balls that we put away. Douglas is a good team.”
The Lightning rallied in the final game from a 17-16 deficit, outscoring Douglas 9-4 and improving to 11-4 in road matches this season.
Cecilia Robert-Rodriguez added nine kills and Daniela Bengoa recorded six aces.
Stoneman Douglas relied heavily on senior Jessica LoPresti to win the first set 25-22. LoPresti finished with a match-high 18 kills.
Also leading the Eagles (16-9) were Danielle Tatyanna Kittendorf with seven kills, Danielle Gilbert with 15 assists, Julie Piedra with 33 digs and Alexandra Aponte with 19 digs.
-DAVE BROUSSEAU
MORE GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Region 3-3A semifinal: Palm Beach Oxbridge d. Coral Springs Charter 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-18): CSC: Ashley Guerrero 19 assists, 3 digs, 6 service points; D’Loren Dejesus 7 kills, 9 digs, 2 service points; Jordan Mills 10 kills, 2 digs
▪ Region 4-5A quarterfinal: Calvary Christian d. Mater Lakes 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-15): Kaitlyn Green 9 kills; Jolan Williams 7 kills.
▪ Region 4-5A quarterfinal: Westminster Christian d. Gulliver 3-1 (25-17, 24-26, 25-14, 25-20): WC: Saskia Hernandez 19 kills, 9 digs, Trinity Gibson 16 kills, 2 blocks, Amanda Maier 11 kills, 3 digs, Emily Matias 8 kills, 2 aces; GP: Isabella Sakran: 13 kills, 15 digs, 3 aces, Caitlyn Landsom 27 assists, 22 digs, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Leah Boyd 4 kills, 11 digs, 1 block, 2 aces; Stephanie Potter 10 digs, 1 assist. WC: 24-5
▪ Region 4-5A quarterfinal: Cardinal Gibbons d. Monsignor Pace 3-0 (25-14, 25-3, 25-13): CG: Jeyhlen Thomas 14 kills, 2 blocks; Caitlyn Faber 25 assists, 6 kills, 2 digs, 9 service points; Aubrey Worley 6 digs, 3 assists, 18 service points, 3 aces. CG: 19-9
▪ Region 4-7A quarterfinal: St. Brendan d. Northwestern 3-0 (25-2, 25-7, 25-5): Emily Diaz 11 aces, 3 kills; Allison Ibarria 9 aces, 6 assists; Gaby Barditch 6 aces, 4 digs. STB: 23-5
▪ Region 4-9A quarterfinal: West Broward d. Hialeah Gardens 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-6, 25-6)
▪ Region 4-9A quarterfinal: Southwest d. Palmetto 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14)
▪ Region 4-8A quarterfinal: Royal Palm Beach d. Fort Lauderdale 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-13)
▪ Region 4-8A quarterfinal: St. Thomas Aquinas d. West Boca Raton 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-9)
▪ Region 4-8A quarterfinal: Mourning d. Cooper City 3-1 (21-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17)
▪ Region 4-8A quarterfinal: Mater Academy d. Nova 3-0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-13)
▪ Region 4-7A quarterfinal: Jensen Beach d. Dillard 3-0 (25-3, 25-10, 25-7)
▪ Region 4-7A quarterfinal: Stuart South Fork d. Northeast 3-0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-5)
▪ Region 4-5A quarterfinal: Ransom Everglades d. Key West 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-20)
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
▪ District 16-3A 5K at Thompson Park: Belen 15, Doral 67, TERRA 71, Miami Springs 135, Reagan 155, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 161, Mourning 187, Goleman 197; Top individuals: Adam Magoulas (BEL) 15:56.39; Javier Vento (BEL) 16:06.52; Tommy Cardenas (MA) 16:10.84; Diego Gomez (BEL) 16:45.25; Sebastian Roa (BEL) 16:47.74
GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY
▪ District 16-3A 5K at Thompson Park: Northwestern 38, TERRA 76, Reagan 88, Mater Academy 94, Doral 113, Goleman 131, Norland 179, Miami Springs 180; Top individuals: Valeria Lastra (MA) 18:19.41; Nina Burgos (NW) 20:37.80, Asia Bell (NW) 21:01.14, Delilah Ayan (TERRA) 21:01.59, Jinah Mickens-Malik (MA) 21:34.65
Comments