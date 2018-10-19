Live South Florida high school football updates for Week 9

The Miami Herald is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time game reporting and scoring information for South Florida high school sports results.
On game nights, you’ll find live, up-to-the-minute scores here from all high school football games around Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
There’s a loaded slate of games tonight as we hit the second half of the 2018 schedule. Among the highlights:
▪ A District 16-5A showdown between Cardinal Gibbons and Hallandale, both 3-0 in district play. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Cardinal Gibbons.
▪ A District 16-6A matchup between Central and Northwestern at Traz Powell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
▪ South Dade and Palmetto battle for position atop District 16-8A at Tropical Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The scoreboard below will provide live updates throughout the night tonight and will be a staple on the Herald’s website every Friday night. Longer recaps of games where we will have staffers on site will come later in the night.
To submit scores, photos and video from a game, download the ScoreStream app.
Thursday scores
Cypress Bay d. Flanagan 20-0
Western d. South Plantation 37-20
Braddock d. Ferguson 21-16
South Miami d. Reagan 28-21
Columbus d. Coral Park 48-0
Taravella d. Stoneman Douglas 31-20
Plantation d. Coral Glades 40-2
Southwest d. Coral Reef 35-0
Norland d. Hialeah-Miami Lakes 27-6
Chaminade-Madonna d. Doral Academy 47-17
Champagnat d. Pompano Beach 56-0.
