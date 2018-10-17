High schools roundup.
High schools roundup.
High schools roundup.

High School Sports

Gibbons girls’ volleyball rallies for five-set win over Pine Crest in district semifinal

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

October 17, 2018 04:43 PM

After a minor rough patch in the middle of the season, the Cardinal Gibbons girls’ volleyball team found its groove at the right time.

Their latest triumph: A gritty five-set win over host Pine Crest in the District 13-5A semifinals on Tuesday night. Cardinal Gibbons dropped the first two sets 19-25 and 25-27 before rallying to win the final three sets 25-19, 25-20 and 15-11 to clinch the match against a PIne Crest team that reached the state semifinal last season.

Dylan Andrews filled up the stat sheet in the win, recording 17 kills, 5 digs, 1 assist and 10 service points. Jenna Giaquinto (12 kills, 12 digs, 7 service points) and Caitlyn Faber (43 assists, 12 digs, 5 blocks, 2 kills, 8 service points, 2 aces) were also pivotal in the win.

The Chiefs (17-9) have now won six of their last seven matches and are a win away from being district champions.

Their opponent in that district final: Calvary Christian, which defeated Chaminade-Madonna 3-1 (25-16, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18) in the other semifinal match. Senior Maylin Bouffard recorded 16 kills and Kaitlyn Green had eight blocks at the net.

First serve for the district final is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Pine Crest.

MORE GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 16-7A semifinals

Doral Academy d. Sunset High School 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-8): Melanie Simon 28 assists, 7 digs, 5 aces, 3 kills; Anabella Jaramillo 9 Kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Maite Alberti 7 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces; Doral: 17-9

St. Brendan d. Terra 3-0 ( 25-16, 25-16, 25-23): Emily Diaz 17 Kills, 13 digs; Katerina Jimenez 3 kills, 4 blks; Isabella Kouri 13 digs; Sophia Diaz 10 digs; STB: 21-5

District final: Doral vs. St. Brendan at TERRA, Thursday, 7 p.m.

District 14-5A semifinals

Pace d. Mast 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-22): Katrina Fusco, 22 digs, 11 kills, 8 service points; Cecilia Rodriguez, 10 service points, 22 digs; Vanessa Perez-Robles, 16 assist, 10 service points, 12 digs.

Mater Lakes d. iMater Charter (25-10, 25-11, 25-14)

District final: Pace vs. Mater Lakes at Edison, Thursday, 7 p.m.

District 15-5A semifinals

Gulliver d. Carrollton 3-1 (25-23, 25-13, 14-25, 26-24): Caitlyn Landsom 13 kills, 7 blocks, 1 dig; Carly Wood 39 assists, 16 digs, 1 kill; Olivia Connor 10 kills, 13 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 2 assists; Leah Boyd 7 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks.

Ransom Everglades d. La Salle 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-11)

District final: Gulliver Prep at Ransom Everglades, Thursday, 6 p.m.

District 16-5A semifinals

Westminster Christian d. Coral Shores 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-8): Sydney Bond 16 assists, 5 kills, 3 aces; Alyah Cadavid 13 aces, 8 digs, 4 kills; Alyssa Cadavid 9 assists, 6 digs, 5 aces ; Leah Bahamonde 8 digs; WCS: 22-5.

District 7-4A semifinals

Riviera Prep defeats SLAM 3-0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-10): Aryanah Diaz 6 kills, 5 digs, 4 assists, 2 blocks; Mia Brochin 6 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces; Gabriella Arroyo 6 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces; RP: 17-5.

Florida Christian d Archimedean 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-22): Meagan Alfaro 12 points, 4 aces, 10 digs; Emily Ruiz 9 points, 7 kills, 13 digs; Gianna Ortiz 29 assists, 4 service points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 5 digs; Nicole Caballero 10 kills, 5 digs; FCS: 22-4.

District final: Riviera Prep at Florida Christian, Thursday, 7 p.m.

District 16-4A semifinals

Palmer Trinity d. Everglades Prep 3-0 (25-13, 25-6, 25-10): Samiyah Panjabi 4 kills, 2 blocks; Fiona McLaughlin 3 kills, 3 blocks; Sofia Santamaria 4 aces, 5 kills, 18 assists, 6 digs; Sofia Hidalgo 4 aces, 2 kills; PTS: 17-5.

BOYS’ BOWLING

Hialeah Educational Academy d. Hialeah Miami Lakes: Marlon Puig (HEA) 146, 389 series. Tyler Keller (HEA) 196, 494 series. (HML) Nathiel Fertil (HML) 119, 338 series. William Belrirc (HML) 121, 345 series.

GIRLS’ BOWLING

Hialeah Educational Academy d. Hialeah Miami Lakes: Sofia Velzquez (HEA) 125, 338 series. Isabel Gonzalez (HEA) 135, 345 series. (HML) Yanilly Machalo (HML) 106, Janette Camejo (HML) 112.

Miami Herald Sports Pass

The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories.

  Comments  

High School Sports Schedule and Score

Download our HS Sports app

HSS Apple iOS     Android