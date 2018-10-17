Gibbons girls’ volleyball rallies for five-set win over Pine Crest in district semifinal

After a minor rough patch in the middle of the season, the Cardinal Gibbons girls’ volleyball team found its groove at the right time.
Their latest triumph: A gritty five-set win over host Pine Crest in the District 13-5A semifinals on Tuesday night. Cardinal Gibbons dropped the first two sets 19-25 and 25-27 before rallying to win the final three sets 25-19, 25-20 and 15-11 to clinch the match against a PIne Crest team that reached the state semifinal last season.
Dylan Andrews filled up the stat sheet in the win, recording 17 kills, 5 digs, 1 assist and 10 service points. Jenna Giaquinto (12 kills, 12 digs, 7 service points) and Caitlyn Faber (43 assists, 12 digs, 5 blocks, 2 kills, 8 service points, 2 aces) were also pivotal in the win.
The Chiefs (17-9) have now won six of their last seven matches and are a win away from being district champions.
Their opponent in that district final: Calvary Christian, which defeated Chaminade-Madonna 3-1 (25-16, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18) in the other semifinal match. Senior Maylin Bouffard recorded 16 kills and Kaitlyn Green had eight blocks at the net.
First serve for the district final is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Pine Crest.
MORE GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 16-7A semifinals
▪ Doral Academy d. Sunset High School 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-8): Melanie Simon 28 assists, 7 digs, 5 aces, 3 kills; Anabella Jaramillo 9 Kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Maite Alberti 7 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces; Doral: 17-9
▪ St. Brendan d. Terra 3-0 ( 25-16, 25-16, 25-23): Emily Diaz 17 Kills, 13 digs; Katerina Jimenez 3 kills, 4 blks; Isabella Kouri 13 digs; Sophia Diaz 10 digs; STB: 21-5
▪ District final: Doral vs. St. Brendan at TERRA, Thursday, 7 p.m.
District 14-5A semifinals
▪ Pace d. Mast 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-22): Katrina Fusco, 22 digs, 11 kills, 8 service points; Cecilia Rodriguez, 10 service points, 22 digs; Vanessa Perez-Robles, 16 assist, 10 service points, 12 digs.
▪ Mater Lakes d. iMater Charter (25-10, 25-11, 25-14)
▪ District final: Pace vs. Mater Lakes at Edison, Thursday, 7 p.m.
District 15-5A semifinals
▪ Gulliver d. Carrollton 3-1 (25-23, 25-13, 14-25, 26-24): Caitlyn Landsom 13 kills, 7 blocks, 1 dig; Carly Wood 39 assists, 16 digs, 1 kill; Olivia Connor 10 kills, 13 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 2 assists; Leah Boyd 7 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks.
▪ Ransom Everglades d. La Salle 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-11)
▪ District final: Gulliver Prep at Ransom Everglades, Thursday, 6 p.m.
District 16-5A semifinals
▪ Westminster Christian d. Coral Shores 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-8): Sydney Bond 16 assists, 5 kills, 3 aces; Alyah Cadavid 13 aces, 8 digs, 4 kills; Alyssa Cadavid 9 assists, 6 digs, 5 aces ; Leah Bahamonde 8 digs; WCS: 22-5.
District 7-4A semifinals
▪ Riviera Prep defeats SLAM 3-0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-10): Aryanah Diaz 6 kills, 5 digs, 4 assists, 2 blocks; Mia Brochin 6 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces; Gabriella Arroyo 6 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces; RP: 17-5.
▪ Florida Christian d Archimedean 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-22): Meagan Alfaro 12 points, 4 aces, 10 digs; Emily Ruiz 9 points, 7 kills, 13 digs; Gianna Ortiz 29 assists, 4 service points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 5 digs; Nicole Caballero 10 kills, 5 digs; FCS: 22-4.
▪ District final: Riviera Prep at Florida Christian, Thursday, 7 p.m.
District 16-4A semifinals
▪ Palmer Trinity d. Everglades Prep 3-0 (25-13, 25-6, 25-10): Samiyah Panjabi 4 kills, 2 blocks; Fiona McLaughlin 3 kills, 3 blocks; Sofia Santamaria 4 aces, 5 kills, 18 assists, 6 digs; Sofia Hidalgo 4 aces, 2 kills; PTS: 17-5.
BOYS’ BOWLING
▪ Hialeah Educational Academy d. Hialeah Miami Lakes: Marlon Puig (HEA) 146, 389 series. Tyler Keller (HEA) 196, 494 series. (HML) Nathiel Fertil (HML) 119, 338 series. William Belrirc (HML) 121, 345 series.
GIRLS’ BOWLING
▪ Hialeah Educational Academy d. Hialeah Miami Lakes: Sofia Velzquez (HEA) 125, 338 series. Isabel Gonzalez (HEA) 135, 345 series. (HML) Yanilly Machalo (HML) 106, Janette Camejo (HML) 112.
