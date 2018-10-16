Four high schools sweep district golf tournaments as road to state begins

Ransom Everglades, Plantation American Heritage, Archbishop McCarthy and Pine Crest all left the golf course on Monday as big winners, with each school sweeping the team title at their respective district matchup.
Ransom Everglades, coming off a 14th-place finish in the Boys’ Class 1A state championship last year and an eighth-place finish in the girls’ tournament, looks poised to make another appearance at state. They won the District 24-1A tournament by 13 strokes on the boys side with a team score of 309. Their 319 score on the girls side led the field by 46 strokes.
Heritage, looking to defend its Class 2A girls title and put up another strong performance on the boys side after tying for second in 2017, left the Par 72 Westchester Golf Club with scores of 3-under 285 for the boys and 3-over 291 for the girls in District 23-2A.
Archbishop McCarthy, which finished 11th on the boys’ side at state in Class 2A last year and runners-up on the girls’ side, made easy work in District 24-2A. The boys posted a 24-over 316 at the Par 73 Grand Palms Golf and Country Club to top Belen Jesuit by 17 strokes. The girls posted an 18-over 310.
Pine Crest came out on top in District 22-1A with a 312 on the boys side and a 372 on the girls’ side.
The top three teams in each district tournament advances to regional. Sixteen teams from each class participate at the state tournament.
Full results
District 22-1A (Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne Par 72)
Boys teams: Pine Crest 312, North Broward Prep 332, Westminster Academy NC, Calvary Christian NC; Boys individuals: Carrera (PC) 71, Boros (WA) 74, Fruit (PC) 78, Richards (NBP) 79, Paranhos (PC) 81, Von Kahle (PC) 82, Paul (NBP) 83, Kallor (NBP) 84, Baer (NBP) 86, Elmer (WA) 91, Sehlke (CC) 101, Weick (WA) 111; Boros, Elmer and Sehlke advance as individuals.
Girls teams: Pine Crest 372, North Broward Prep 567, Westminster Academy NC; Girls individuals: Dusek (WA) 80, Bodmer (PC) 81, Batta (PC) 82, Friesen (PC) 97, Varughese (PC) 112, Clarke (PC) 122, Silverstein (NBP) 128, Wigmore (NBP) 128, Pearlman (NBP) 150, Lowe (NBP) 161; Dusek advances as individual.
District 24-1A (Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne Par 72)
Boys teams: Ransom Everglades 309, Palmer Trinity 322, Gulliver Prep 328, Westminster Christian 342, Mast Academy 393, Florida Christian 395, Riviera Prep 398, LaSalle 412 ; Individuals: J.P. Mehu (WC) 73, Jake Beber-Frankel (RE) 73, Cameron Piedra (PT) 74, John Marshall (GP) 75, Kristian Fortis (PT) 76, Alexander Dalmau (RP) 76, Anderson Murphy (RE) 78, Peter Hellebrand (L) 78, Nicholas Prieto (FC) 78; Mehu, Hellebrand and Prieto advance as individuals.
Girls team: Ransom Everglades 319, Carrollton School 365, Palmer Trinity 373, Gulliver Prep 376 ; Girls Individuals: Phoebe Beber-Frankel (RE) 73, Tori Hagenlocker (GP) 80, Rachel DeAngulo (RE) 82, Aliyan Cohen (RE) 82, Pam Ascobereta (PT) 85, Carolina Swain (C) 86, Hailey Miller (GP) 86, Remi Bacardi (PT) 88, Alexandra Ragan (RP) 89; Hagenlocker, Miller and Ragan advance as individuals.
District 23-2A (Westchester Golf Club Par 72)
Boys team: Plantation American Heritage 285, Pompano Beach 291, Pompano Beach 308, Cardinal Gibbons 342; Boys individual: Luke Clanton (AH) 67, Thomas Chistensen (PB) 71, Jude Kim 71, Leo Herrera (AH) 73, Jonathan Mourin (AH) 74.
Girls team: Plantation American Heritage 291, Cardinal Gibbons 359, Pompano Beach 397; Girls individual: Casey Weidenfeld (AH) 70, Lily Celentano (AH) 72, Ana Lopez (73), Kelly Shanahan (AH) 76, Alena Lindh (AH) 76.
District 24-2A (Grand Palms Golf and Country Club Par 73)
Boys teams: Archbishop McCarthy 316 (advances), Belen Jesuit 333 (advances), Pines Charter 368 (advances), Key West 382, Mater Lakes 514; Boys individuals: Justin Lilly (AM) 73, Manuel Romero (BEL) 77, Kade Cannon (AM) 78; Individuals advancing: LJ Wiley (KW) 81, David Stanyer (KW) 89, Kristian Sisco (KW) 91
Girls teams: Archbishop McCarthy 310 (advances), Key West 505 (advances); Girls individuals: Jennifer Lilly (AM) 72, Natalia Jimenez (AM) 76, Rileigh Baker (AM) 78; Individuals advancing: Gia Culler-Guerra (ML) 83, Shazia Kham (PC) 99, Skye Lorenzo (ML) 114.
District 23-3A
Columbus (Team District Champs) 303: Justin Rodriguez 73, David Ragan 76, Ryan Cano 77, Luis Suarez 77, Jose Perez 79
