Ferguson girls win GMAC volleyball title

It wasn’t anything they haven’t done many times before, but Wednesday night’s victory over Coral Reef in the GMAC girls volleyball championship match at Hialeah Gardens High School still felt awfully nice for coach Greg Shanower and his Ferguson Falcons.
After a rare “down” year last season in which they failed to even qualify for the regional playoffs (losing in a district semifinal), the Falcons are back on the Miam-Dade County volleyball radar.
They proved that on Wednesday, never losing a single set in quarterfinal and semifinal victories over Krop and Palmetto, respectively and then dispatched Coral Reef in straight sets as well, 25-20, 25-18 in the finals to record their third GMAC title in the last four years.
“Just a great job by all the girls and I was especially happy for my seniors,” said Shanower. “This was their third title in four years and after going through a down year last season, showed how dedicated they are to keeping this program on top.”
A few of those seniors leading the way for Ferguson were Grace Leremia (38 kills, 5 blocks), Melanie Cuervo (53 assists, 4 aces) and Andrea Acevedo(47 digs, 13 aces) as the Falcons improved to 20-5 and will take on Braddock in a district semifinal matchup next week.
Miami Springs 42, Westland Hialeah 8
One week after a rough, 35-point loss to Doral in which they lost one of their best players (Bryan Posada) to a season-ending knee injury and had to discipline two other key starters including the starting quarterback, drawing Westland Hialeah as an opponent was just what Miami Springs needed.
With running back Anthony Walker leading the way, the Golden Hawks scored early and often en route to a 42-8 rout of the Wildcats in a District 16-7A contest Thursday afternoon at Milander Stadium.
Walker finished the day with 115 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns while intercepting a pass on defense. Backup quarterback Jacoby Clark had both a touchdown rushing and a touchdown receiving and linebacker Sacorey Stringer had a 70-yard interception return for a score as the Hawks improved to 5-2, 5-1 in district play. Westland, which won its first game in five years three weeks ago, fell to 1-6, 1-5.
“We definitely had a bad taste in our mouths after the Doral game last week so getting a win like this today was important,” said Springs head coach Darryel Bethune. “Now we need to keep things going in the right direction.”
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas wins BCAA Big 8 Championship: STA d. Pembroke Pines Charter 2-0, Western (2-0) and Cypress Bay 2-0. STA: 18-5.
▪ Florida Christian Defeats Chaminade Madonna 3-2 (25-20, 25-19, 7-25, 24-26, 15-11): Emily Ruiz 32 kills, 24 digs, 9 points, 2 aces; Gianna Ortiz 48 assist, 12 points, 1 ace, 9 digs, 3 kills; Megan Alfaro 24 digs, 10 points, 2 aces. FCS: 21-4.
▪ Calvary Christian d. Lake Worth Christian 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-19): Kaitlyn Green 10 kills, 3 blocks; Maylin Bouffard 10 kills, 1 block; Taylor Bates 7 kills.
BOYS’ GOLF
▪ South Broward d. Plantation 165-203: SB: Oakley Skove 48, Max Markus 35, Hogan Hill 37, Logan Koch 45, Bryan Cespedes 50
CROSS COUNTRY
▪ Hillel Invitational: Girls results: Hebrew academy 28 points, Yeshiva 46, Hillel 61; Boys results: Hebrew Academy 26, Hillel 57, Yeshiva 64.
Comments