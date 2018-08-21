Explorers’ (RB) Henry Parrish jr. #21, scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the Coral Gables Cavaliers vs Columbus Explorers high school football game at Tropical Park on Friday, October 27, 2017.
Explorers’ (RB) Henry Parrish jr. #21, scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the Coral Gables Cavaliers vs Columbus Explorers high school football game at Tropical Park on Friday, October 27, 2017. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com
High School Sports

How to report high school football sports scores to the Miami Herald using ScoreStream

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

August 21, 2018 12:06 PM

The Miami Herald is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of high school sports results. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, for example, you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on miamiherald.com from high school football games across the Miami Herald’s coverage area. A separate scoreboard will feature results from all other high school sports.

Coaches, parents and fans are invited to help report scores by using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here). ScoreStream is a crowd-sourcing-based operation that enables us to increase, for instance, the number of Friday night football scores that we’re able to report. The ScoreStream app also allows users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.

Click HERE to read more about ScoreStream.

High School Sports Schedule and Score

