How to report high school football sports scores to the Miami Herald using ScoreStream

The Miami Herald is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of high school sports results. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, for example, you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on miamiherald.com from high school football games across the Miami Herald’s coverage area. A separate scoreboard will feature results from all other high school sports.
Coaches, parents and fans are invited to help report scores by using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here). ScoreStream is a crowd-sourcing-based operation that enables us to increase, for instance, the number of Friday night football scores that we’re able to report. The ScoreStream app also allows users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.
