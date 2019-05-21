All-County Sports

Spring 2019 All-County teams: The best of Miami-Dade and Broward

Miami Herald sportswriters, with input from local coaches, select the Spring 2019 Miami-Dade and Broward All-County teams.

Miami-Dade

Scholar athletes: PDF

Baseball: PDF

Softball: PDF

Track and Field: PDF

Water polo: PDF

Tennis: PDF

Volleyball: PDF

Lacrosse: PDF

Flag Football: PDF

Broward

Scholar athletes: PDF

Baseball: PDF

Softball: PDF

Track and Field: PDF

Water polo: PDF

Tennis: PDF

Volleyball: PDF

Lacrosse: PDF

Flag Football: PDF

  Comments  