Zach Johnson is just like you. Watch his awful accidental Masters tee shot

Zach Johnson looks at the green on the seventh hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, April 8, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. AP

Zach Johnson is a two-time major champion, including the 2007 Masters.

As a previous green jacket winner, Johnson gets to come back every year he wants to play the year’s first major.

But during Friday’s second round at Augusta National’s 13th hole, Johnson did something the weekend duffer can relate to.

While taking a practice swing for his tee shot, Johnson accidentally hit his ball, which ricocheted off the right tee marker and landed a short distance away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Watch it below:

Remarkably, Johnson’s miscue didn’t cost him. By rule, Johnson was not penalized for error, and he ended up making birdie on the hole.

Still, the funny gaffe caused his playing partner Ian Poulter to say, “I’ve never, ever seen that!”

And Johnson even took note of the truly bizarre moment: “Y’all can laugh because that’s embarrassing.”

The mistake also proves the pros are just like everyone else trying to master the grand old game of golf.