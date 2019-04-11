Golf

A Masters win by Tiger Woods this weekend would mean a $1 million payout to one gambler

Tiger Woods believe he can win title at 22nd Masters appearance

Tiger Woods told media on Tuesday that he can win a fifth Masters Tournament title at Augusta National the week of April 8, 2019. By
Tiger Woods has not won a major championship since 2008, and has not won The Masters since 2005.

Still, that didn’t prevent one gambler from making a hefty wager earlier this week on Woods to end his majors drought that could turn into a big payday.

The bettor placed an $85,000 wager on Woods to win this year’s Masters tournament at 14-1 odds through London-based William Hill, which has 115 sports books in Nevada and other states, according to Golf Digest.

The payout would be a record among William Hill’s history in the U.S. at $1,190,000, Golf Digest reported.

According to the outlet, “William Hill’s director of trading Nick Bogdanovich said he thought the bettor — whom was likely a first-time customer at the book — had likely made a mistake when entering the wager.”

“I thought it was probably an $85 or $8,500 bet,” Bogdanovich told Golf Digest. “But they were for real.”

Woods last won on the PGA Tour at the Tour Championship in September 2018. So far this year, he has finished no worse than a tie for 30th in five events.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy was the consensus favorite among sportsbooks entering the annual tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

