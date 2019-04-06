This Barry golfer got a unique opportunity to experience the famed Augusta National

History was made this weekend as women competed at famed Augusta National for the first time, and Barry University’s Tilda Larsson, above, was among the 72 female golfers invited to test their skills at the game’s mecca.

The Masters, a tradition unlike any other … for women.

History was made this weekend as women competed at famed Augusta National for the first time, and Barry University’s Tilda Larsson was among the 72 female golfers invited to test their skills at the game’s mecca.

Augusta National has been criticized for many years because it wasn’t inclusive to women and minorities.

Times, though, are changing, and this weekend’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur provides further proof.

“It’s a really good step for [Augusta National],” said Larsson, who has a 3.8 grade-point average and is set to graduate in May from Barry, where she is majoring in Finance.

“Women are getting more rights. [Augusta National] took this action toward that, and it’s great.”

Larsson, a 5-3 senior from Sweden, was the only golfer from NCAA Division II to make the field. She was also the only golfer from a South Florida school to earn an invitation.

“I’m incredibly proud of her,” Barry coach Shannon Sykora said of Larsson, a four-time first-team All-American who is a big reason why the Bucs are ranked No. 1 in the nation in Division II. “She qualified by being ranked among the top amateurs in the world.

“She has won 12 [career college] tournaments, which is triple what anyone had ever won at Barry. She has a bright future. If she works hard, she can make a living at this game.”

Larsson played Wednesday and Thursday at Champions Retreat in Evans, Georgia. She shot a 79 the first day and then a 75 on Thursday, failing to be one of the 30 golfers to make the cut.

However, all 72 golfers were invited to Augusta National on Friday, and Larsson had the honor of playing a practice round at the legendary course.

Larsson, 22, was 11 when golf started competing with soccer for her recreational time back in Sweden. Three years later, while visiting her grandfather, Birger Johanson, she watched The Masters for the first time.

On Friday, she found herself at the iconic course in Augusta — the one with nearly 100 years of history.

Larsson was amazed at how everything was first class, starting with the caddy who greeted her on the course. She knew it was him because he had her last name stitched across the back of his golf shirt.

Things only got even more surreal from there.

“It’s an amazingly beautiful course — there’s nothing where it’s not supposed to be,” Larsson said. “It’s so green. The flowers are perfect — pink and purple.

“I would compare it to a perfectly photoshopped picture — except it’s real.”

Larsson had a pinch-me moment as she crossed the Hogan Bridge — one of the most photographed sights of Augusta National — to get to the 12th hole.

“I realized how many great players have walked that bridge,” Larsson said, “founders and pioneers like Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods.”

Playing her practice round with Clarisse Louis of Belgium and Allyson Geer-Park of Michigan State, Larsson said she was initially intimidated by playing the course.

“I thought, ‘Wow, I’m going to shoot 100,’” Larsson said. “But then I made some birdies. I had good holes and bad holes.”

Although it was unofficial, Larsson estimates she shot three-over par.

Her best hole was the 13th — the close of Amen Corner — which was set up at 455 yards from tee to pin with a dogleg left. Larsson’s drive went about 220 yards, and she used a five iron to get to within 70 yards.

Then, she expertly wielded a 52-degree wedge to get her ball within three feet of the pin, closing out a dream hole with her putt.

Larsson, who plans to start her pro golf career after graduation, said she loved her experience at Augusta National.

There’s no pro tournament there for women — not yet at least — but she would be honored if she could ever revisit those hallowed grounds.

“It went by so fast,” said Larsson, who teed off at 9:20 a.m. and walked off the course at 2 p.m. “When it was over, I said, “Did I just do that?’

“I played it, but now I’d like to do it again.”