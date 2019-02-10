Langer dominates on the way to milestone victory at Oasis Championship

Bernhard Langer entered the final round of the Oasis Championship with a one-stroke advantage. That would make any golfer more nervous than comfortable.
So, Langer did what he needed to do.
He birdied five of the first seven holes Sunday to fashion a five-stroke lead on The Old Course at Broken Sound, and from there played steadily to make sure nobody made a serious run at him.
The result for the week in the PGA Tour Champions event for players over 50 years of age: Langer shot 64-68-65—197, the only three-round score that started with a 1, and he set the record score for the Oasis by one shot; Marco Dawson took second, five shots back, at 66-67-69—202; in third was Bob Estes with a 67-68-68—203.
All day, Langer displayed steady and masterful swing after swing, and there was never any sign of jitters. That makes sense since the entire day there virtually was no challenger to be found.
“I carried a Bible verse in my pocket,” said Langer, pulling it out to show it written down on a piece of paper. “It says not to be anxious about anything. It made me feel calm.”
Since Langer lives about 10 minutes from The Old Course, much of his family saw — and cheered — his victory. As he made his birdie putt on No. 18, the crowd chanted “Bernie … Bernie … Bernie.” Apparently, “Bernie” sounds much better in a chant than “Bernhard.”
“Made it special,” Langer said. “It means a great deal to win in front of your home crowd, your family, your friends.”
In addition, Langer’s daughter Jackie was his caddie.
“She did great,” he said, and then revealed the three rules for a caddie: “She certainly provided the basic rules for caddying. Show up, keep up and shut up.” With a smile and laugh, he said Jackie did two of them “ . . . but maybe not the shut up. She loves to talk. She’s out there talking to everyone. Sometimes she tells me a couple of jokes and we have a good time.”
Langer’s dominating performance provided several milestones:
▪ His $255,000 winner’s share put him at the all-time No. 1 on the tour’s money list with $27,196,504, surpassing Hale Irwin.
▪ The triumph was Langer’s 39th and second only to Irwin (45) in Tour Champions history.
▪ Langer won on the Champions Tour for the 13th consecutive season.
▪ The triumph made Langer the first repeat winner of the Oasis Championship.
▪ The five-stroke victory by Langer is the largest margin in the Oasis’ 13-year history.
▪ Sunday was Langer’s 20th consecutive round under par, although he has a ways to go to top his own mark of 36 in 2016-17.
Part of the tournament’s closing ceremony was Langer donning a blue jacket.
“This is my first blue jacket,” he said of his expanding wardrobe. “I got a green one {Masters}, a gold one and a couple of others — a plaid one from Hilton Head, so I’ve got a few colors but this is the first blue one.”
Then Langer summed up his and the tournament’s final day, “Today, I just never got into any trouble,” he said.
No doubt, that was stating the obvious.
