PGA Tour Latinoamérica is bringing its championship to Trump’s Doral course. Yes, really

Build a wall? Not one that will keep a golf tournament from coming to one of President Donald Trump’s golf courses, at least. PGA Tour Latinoamerica announced Friday that it is bringing its championship event to Trump National Doral Miami to wrap up the 2018 season.
Yes, actually.
PGA Tour Latinoamérica is a third-tier tour operated by the PGA Tour, which plays the vast majority of its events in Latin American countries. The PGA Tour Latinoamérica Tour Championship from Nov. 29-Dec. 2 is now the only event on the schedule which will be played in the United States. Last year’s Tour Championship was played in Miami.
“We are very happy that we will continue playing the Latinoamérica Tour Championship-Shell Championship in South Florida, and Doral is a tremendous community that we know will open its arms to our players and this tournament. It’s exciting to go to a well-known, challenging site such as Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course,” PGA Tour Latinoamérica president Jack Warfield said in a release, apparently unironically.
The PGA Tour’s return to Trump National Doral marks the first time the Doral club, which Trump purchased in 2012, will host a Tour event since the World Golf Championships moved an event from Doral to Mexico in 2016.
Trump, unsurprisingly, was not happy, even though the PGA insisted politics were not a motive for the move.
“I just heard the PGA Tour is taking their tournament out of Miami and moving it to Mexico,” Trump said at the time. “They’re moving it to Mexico City — which, by the way, I hope they have kidnapping insurance.”
The course change is made necessary by David Beckham’s attempts to build a soccer stadium for an MLS expansion team. Melreese Country Club, which hosted the Tour Championship the last two years, sits on the site where Beckham hopes to build his stadium for Inter Miami.
