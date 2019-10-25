WWE superstar Charlotte Flair gets a second chance to make a new friend

Bella Gregory, 10, of Davie’s Hawkes Bluff Elementary, had the Instagram notification of a lifetime: World Wrestling Entertainment and 10-time women’s champion Charlotte Flair, real name Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr, requested to follow her after meeting her hero backstage at a WWE Smackdown show at the AmericanAirlines Arena in the summer.

However, she made a major mistake due to her excitement leaving her brokenhearted.

“I was so excited when I got the friend request that I hit the wrong button and declined it,” she said.

Father Louis “Uncle Louie” Gregory, an entertainment impresario working with performers and combat athletes including professional wrestlers such as Bill Goldberg, stepped in for the rescue.

“She called me in tears, crying hysterically,” said Gregory, who co-stared on ABC’s “The Goldbergs.”

He described her being completely sad by the accident.

“I didn’t know what to do to help my little girl who’s hear was broken by this,” he said.

He didn’t want to reach out to his client and food friend Goldberg so he reached out to close friend Thea Trinidad better known as Zelina Vega.

“A few days later, Zelina text me and said she spoke to Charlotte and Charlotte explained it must have been a fake account because she had not sent the Instagram request.”

Zelina later asked for the picture Bella, a gymnast, and Charlotte and took backstage and her Instagram account to showed to the daughter of 16-time world champion Ric Flair. Charlotte then sent to the Instagram request.

Bella was stoked to find out that her hero patched her broken heart with a simple Instagram request.

“The next day, I got another friend request and it was from the real Charlotte,” she said. “The Queen. I felt so lucky. Zelina is so awesome and Charlotte if my hero.”

Gregory said Charlotte has an amazing heart and much generosity with a simple Instagram request to Bella.

“What an amazing thing to do and what a huge impact it made on my little girl,” he said.

The WWE returns this Friday with WWE Live at the BB&T Center at 7:30 P.M. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and A.J. Styles are scheduled to appear.