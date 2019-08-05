Second-generation Holyfield takes up the family business

Elijah Holyfield talks boxing and next level football Carolina Panthers rookie Elijah Holyfield shares his background growing up with a famous father, boxing legend Evander Holyfield, choosing between boxing and football, and the skills he thinks he brings to the Panthers team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers rookie Elijah Holyfield shares his background growing up with a famous father, boxing legend Evander Holyfield, choosing between boxing and football, and the skills he thinks he brings to the Panthers team.

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield was featured prominently in University of Georgia football telecasts the past three years as he followed the college career of his son, Elijah.

The younger Holyfield, a former Bulldogs running back now seeking to make the Carolina Panthers roster as an undrafted free agent, previously attempted to follow his father’s boxing footsteps until he prioritized football in his mid-teens.

Although one Holyfield progeny is done with boxing, another son will pursue a career in the “family business.”

Evan Holyfield, 21, recently announced he will turn professional after an 80-bout amateur career. And, similar to his father’s early and subsequent professional years, when he eventually became undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion, Main Events will promote Holyfield.

“This is really a dream come true,” Holyfield said. “I have been doing this for more than 10 years, and it’s not really a job if you really enjoy it. Life is always better when you have a dream you can strive for and work towards every day. I am eager to get started and excited to begin this next chapter.”

Holyfield will fight as a junior middleweight and train in Houston. Retired fighter Maurice “Termite” Watkins will work as his trainer.

“This kid can fight,” Watkins said. “As a trainer you want a guy that’s got heart. He’s got heart. That’s something that you have got to be born with. Then you look for talent. This guy has speed. He’s got power. He has a lot of pressure with the Holyfield name. I told him he only needs to worry about what he can do.”

Kathy Duva, president of Main Events, said the promotional company normally does not represent fighters without professional experience unlike when it signed Holyfield, Pernell Whitaker and Meldrick Taylor following the 1984 Olympics. But an exception was made with the younger Holyfield.

“We very rarely sign pro debut fighters at Main Events, and I have never signed a big-time fighter’s son,” Duva said. “But he truly is a super athlete. He already has what we call ring intelligence. He is a student of the game, and he is analytical in his approach to his chosen profession. Finally, he has a passion to succeed.”

Heavyweight champions’ offspring have had mixed results when they took up the sport. Lailah Ali became a successful crossover attraction during her eight-year women’s boxing career, and Cory Spinks exceeded his father Leon’s short title reign by winning welterweight and junior-middleweight championships. However, Marvis Frazier, son of Joe Frazier, and Oliver McCall’s son, Elijah, failed to match their fathers’ accomplishments. Tommy Morrison’s son, Trey, is an unbeaten prospect based in Oklahoma.

Evan Holyfield fully acknowledges his father’s legendary career, highlighted by four stints as heavyweight titleholder and memorable victories over champions Mike Tyson, George Foreman, Larry Holmes, Riddick Bowe, James “Buster” Douglas and Michael Moorer. Having a famous father also results in the obvious pressures and comparisons, yet the younger Holyfield believes he will set his own productive trail.

“There were times in my life when things didn’t make sense and I always prayed for perseverance,” Holyfield said. “The glass used to be half full but now we are overflowing. We are going to take it one day at a time and reach our goal of becoming a champion.”

▪ The International Boxing Federation stripped “Canelo” Alvarez of his middleweight belt after negotiations broke down for a fight between Alvarez and the sanctioning body’s mandatory challenger Sergey Derevyanchenko.

Alvarez is still recognized as middleweight champion by the World Boxing Association. In June, Mexico-based World Boxing Council added to the proliferation of titleholders and set another example for the fans’ contempt toward the alphabet soups by naming Alvarez a “Franchise Champion.” The native of Mexico was the WBC’s previous champion before it created a second-tier title, now held by Jermall Charlo.

When Alvarez makes his next ring appearance remains uncertain. Alvarez and his promotional representative, Golden Boy Promotions, recently announced he will not fight in September, one of the usual dates on the fighter’s bout calendar. Golden Boy indicated in a statement that Alvarez’s next fight will be in late 2019.

