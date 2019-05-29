This former WWE superstar tried to get a firearm through Tampa airport. She was arrested.

Former World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Terri Runnels was arrested and later released on bond for allegedly carrying a concealed firearm at Tampa International Airport, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Runnels, 52, was introduced to the WWE audience as the manager of Goldust, who is her ex-husband Dustin Rhodes.

Her WWE run started in 1996 and concluded in 2004. Runnels did return to WWE in 2018 for the 25-year anniversary of “Monday Night Raw.”





Runnels was arrested at a security checkpoint, according to TMZ Sports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She was arrested at 7:32 a.m., and was released at 1:04 p.m. on a $2,000 bond, according to the arrest report.