Miami’s Barrera realizes what’s on the line in next bout — including a shot at a title

Sullivan Barrera’s body of work as a light-heavyweight contender is solid enough that the painful experience from his recent bout has not removed him from the division’s top tier.
The postscript from a 12th round technical knockout loss to Dmitry Bivol on March 3 could have provided Barrera the adequate pathway to retirement. A native of Cuba and Miami resident, Barrera, 36, built an impressive ring resume since turning professional nine years ago and eventually earned his world title opportunity against Bivol.
Although the physically-grueling toll against Bivol was telling, Barrera vows his career and status as contender are far from finished. Barrera will have his first opportunity to prove his value Saturday night in Brooklyn.
Barrera will face Sean Monaghan in a scheduled 10-round bout which will be broadcast by the Facebook Watch streaming service.
“March 3rd was a bad night but we are going to prove (Saturday) that we are still among the elite,” Barrera said before a recent workout at the Punch Boxing gym in Overtown.
Barrera (21-2, 14 KOS) and Monaghan (29-0, 17 KOs) originally were scheduled to fight Aug. 18 before Barrera sustained a cut to his right eye during training.
“A postponement is never good because we were deep into our training for the fight in August,” Barrera said. “After the cut that was caused by a head butt, the doctor recommended rest. We had to reduce the workload but we made the correct adjustments before we learned of the new fight date.”
For Barrera, the postponement allowed him additional time to recover from the Bivol fight. In the title opportunity he coveted since his professional debut, Barrera could not withstand Bivol’s speed and accuracy throughout the first 11 rounds. Without much of an arsenal to dramatically turn the fight’s tide, Barrera appeared set to last the distance before Bivol finished him midway through the final round.
“One learns from every fight, the errors committed,” Barrera said. “Things that were done that should not have been done. He used his speed and that was a key factor for his victory.”
The disappointment from the loss failed to diminish Barrera’s hopes of remaining relevant in the sport. And Barrera hopes that an impressive performance against Monaghan will land him another title fight.
“Monahan is a strong fighter with a good punch,” Barrera said. “Everyone knows my track record and career. I am also talented and strong. We will see who prevails.
“It has been a good career. I have had good representation and been fortunate to fight for a world title. That is why this upcoming fight is very important.”
AROUND THE RING
Late Saturday, Daniel Jacobs won the vacant International Boxing Federation middleweight title with a split decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in New York.
Jacobs (35-2) built an early lead thanks to a first-round knockdown but withstood repeated aggression from Derevyanchenko (12-1) in the bout’s closing rounds.
Two judges scored the fight for Jacobs 115-112, while the third had it for Derevyanchenko, 114-113.
The Nov. 10 card, headlined by Miami resident Yuriorkis Gamboa, has been switched to the Miami Dade County Fair and Expo Center in west Miami-Dade. The show originally was scheduled for the Plaza Section at Marlins Park but a logistical conflict resulted in the change in venue.
A three-division world champion, Gamboa (28-2, 17 KOs) will face Mexico’s Miguel Beltran (33-6, 22 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round lightweight bout.
Former featherweight and super-bantamweight champion Juan Manuel Lopez (35-6, 32 KOs) also will fight on the card. Lopez, of Puerto Rico, will face Brazil’s Aelio Mesquita (17-2, 15 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round lightweight bout.
