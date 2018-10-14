A successful title defense for this Japanese fighter could pave way for matchup with GGG

When analyzing middleweight hierarchy, Ryota Murata is separated from the top tier.
Although one of the sport’s sanctioning bodies recognizes him as a champion, Murata still has not reached the elite levels enjoyed by fellow middleweights Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. For that matter, Murata is not yet mentioned alongside former champion Billy Joe Saunders and contenders Daniel Jacobs and Jermall Charlo.
Extremely popular in his native Japan, Murata will have an opportunity to enhance his middleweight bona fides Saturday night in Las Vegas. Murata will make the second defense of his World Boxing Association belt against Rob Brant at the Park Theater. The fight will be televised by the ESPN Plus streaming service, earning Murata a prime time slot.
“The middleweight division has become one the best in the sport and Murata is definitely going to improve his standing with a convincing performance against Brant,” said Miami-based promoted Felix “Tutico” Zabala, who has worked in the promotion of six Murata fights.
Thanks to a gold medal winning performance in the 2012 Olympics, Murata, 32, received instant recognition in his native country once he turned professional five years ago.
With an established pedigree in Japan, Murata (14-1, 11 KOs) now aims to follow the Philippines’ Manny Pacquiao as the next fighter from Asia to reach crossover acceptance in the pivotal U.S. fight market.
“The qualities that have made him a super star in Japan can definitely work for him in the United States,” Zabala said. “Not only is he an exciting fighter but also very charismatic. He has already secured many endorsement deals.”
Fighters sometimes win additional followers after being victimized in decision losses. Zabala, who again will be part of the promotion in Murata’s title defense Saturday, said a disputed split decision loss against Cameroon’s Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam last year made him even more popular in Japan. Murata overcame the only blemish on his record, scoring a seventh round TKO in an immediate rematch.
Japanese media and fight fans anticipate Murata’s continued ascent and envision coveted matches against middleweight stalwarts Alvarez and Golovkin. In fact, talk is growing of a Golovkin-Murata fight at the Tokyo Dome next year.
“A Golovkin-Murata fight is appealing, especially if Golovkin is looking for other lucrative options that do not require another bout against Canelo,” Zabala said. “The key is for Murata to look dominant in this upcoming fight before an ESPN audience. If that happens, then a fight with Triple G gains more attention.”
AROUND THE RING
Zabala’s All Star Boxing will begin its fall series of Friday night fights on the Telemundo network Nov. 16 in Kissimmee. The main event will feature a regional flyweight title fight between Puerto Rico’s Jonathan Gonzalez and Mexico’s Juan Alejo.
The four-week series also will include a card Nov. 30 from the Seminole Hard Rock Events Center in Hollywood. Fort Lauderdale based Heavyweight Factory will co-promote the show.
“We normally run our fall telecasts in October but the network recommended this year we start the shows in November,” Zabala said.
The telecasts also will include cards from Mexico City Nov. 23 and the season-closing show Dec. 7.
Late Saturday, Terence Crawford retained his World Boxing Organization welterweight title with a 12th-round technical knockout over Jose Benavidez in Omaha, Nebraska.
Crawford (34-0, 25 KOs) floored a tiring Benavidez (27-1) with a right uppercut late in the final round. Although Benavidez reached his feet before the 10-count, Crawford pressed him on the ropes and landed additional combinations, forcing referee Celestino Ruiz to stop the bout at 2:42 of the round.
