Deion Sanders on Orange Blossom Classic return: ‘It’s an opportunity to put our players on stage’

Deion Sanders took to social media recently to express his disappointment that no players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities were selected in last week’s NFL Draft.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer, who likes being referred to as “Coach Prime” these days as the head coach at Jackson State University, hopes opportunities will come from restoring a historic HBCU annual tradition like the Orange Blossom Classic game.

“There is no way that the next time the draft comes around there won’t be a single person from an HBCU school not drafted,” Sanders said Wednesday during a press conference at Hard Rock Stadium. “I promise you that will not happen. Not on our watch.”

Sanders said he can’t wait to lead Jackson State against Florida A&M in the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic scheduled for September 5 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Originally a postseason game held between 1933 and 1978 featuring FAMU and other HBCUs in an unofficial championship commonly referred to as the “Black National Championship” game, will return after a 43-year absence.

The relaunch of the event was originally intended to be restored in 2020, but plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s game will mark FAMU’s debut in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and will be the culmination of a weekend of activities for both programs intended to provide a bowl game-like atmosphere including a Battle of the Bands between FAMU’s “Marching 100” and Jackson State’s “Sonic Boom of the South.”

“I’ve played in front of 70, 80, 90 thousand people, but not 70, 80, 90 thousand of my people,” Sanders said. “This is new to me. My people…we do this a little different when it comes to the pageantry.”

Sanders, 53, has been a vocal supporter for the growth and improvement of HBCU football programs, which have produced some of the greatest football players of all time over the years, including Jerry Rice and Walter Payton.

With Sanders at the helm, Jackson State signed the top recruiting class among Football Championship Subdivision (formerly I-AA) schools including his son, Shedeur, a four-star quarterback out of Trinity Christian High in Cedar Hill, Texas.

Jackson State went 4-3 in its first season under Sanders, which was held in the spring due to the pandemic canceling the fall season.

This made things more difficult for HBCU recruits to get noticed with many not being able to participate in workouts for NFL teams or having to forego their senior seasons in the fall.

Sanders, who wrote on Instagram recently “Our kids are being NEGLECTED AND REJECTED,” hopes games with larger exposure such as the OBC will help change the trend.

“You’re going to see some draftable athletes, I promise you that,” Sanders said. “This is not just a game. It’s a celebration. It’s an opportunity for us to put our players on stage.”

There have been multiple developments aiding the cause for HBCUs in recent months such as the establishment of the Legacy Bowl — a postseason game for draft-eligible HBCU players, which will take place in February on the Saturday after Super Bowl 56 at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium and will be broadcast live on NFL Network.

Other former NFL players have followed in Sanders’ coaching footsteps such as former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George, who in April became the head coach at Tennessee State.

But for Sanders and FAMU coach Willie Simmons there is more that can be done to make an impact.

“We deserve to be on prime time television, not ESPN3, but prime-time television like everyone else,” Simmons said.

Sanders also said that until HBCU programs truly believe they can compete for recruits on a level playing field with the rest of college football, things won’t change.

“We talk about leveling the playing field and we’re not doing that,” Sanders said. “Of all the first-rounders that went in the draft this past Thursday, how many do you think were even offered by an HBCU? None. And why? Because we don’t believe we’re good enough.

“And that starts with us. We don’t believe that ‘we got it.’ We don’t believe we’re good enough or prepared enough. We don’t think we look the part…We have to get to the point where we quit talking about leveling the playing field and start doing it.”