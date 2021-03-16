Free agency tracker: Ex-UCF star Shaquill Griffin returning to Florida in next NFL stop

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) intercepts the ball intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford (84) in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 4, 2020. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Former UCF star Shaquill Griffin is reportedly returning to the Sunshine State.

The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a three-year, $44.5 million deal with Griffin, according to ESPN.

The cornerback spent the past four seasons playing for the Seahawks. They drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. His twin brother, Shaquem, who made waves as an inspiration for being a one-handed player that reached the NFL, was selected by the Seahawks the following season.

The two are from St. Petersburg and both played at UCF, though their time together as teammates in the NFL is over, according to multiple reports on Shaquill’s free agency ending with a deal to play for the Jags. However, Shaquem is expected to become an unrestricted free agent.

In four seasons with the Seahawks, Shaquill Griffin had four interceptions and 48 passes defended.