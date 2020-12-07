Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

State Colleges

The UCF Knights football team knows their bowl destination. They won’t have to go far.

UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) runs the ball on South Florida Bulls defensive end Greg Reaves and defensive back Nick Roberts during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.
UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) runs the ball on South Florida Bulls defensive end Greg Reaves and defensive back Nick Roberts during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. Willie J. Allen Jr. AP

The UCF Knights accepted a bid Monday to play in the 2020 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.

Their opponent, while likely to come from the Atlantic Coast Conference, is not yet known. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. at Florida Atlantic’s stadium.

UCF’s regular-season concluded with their “War on I-4” rivalry game victory against USF on Nov. 27. That boosted the Knights’ record to 6-3. Currently unranked, UCF was ranked as high as 11th this season.

UCF’s three losses, to Tulsa, Memphis and Cincinnati, were by a combined 12 points. The Knights boast a formidable offense with quarterback Dillon Gabriel leading the nation in passing yards at 3,353.

The Boca Raton Bowl began in 2014, though tickets are not currently on sale to the public. COVID-19 pandemic protocols are in place, and any tickets made available may be very limited, according to a press release.

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service