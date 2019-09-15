The St. Thomas University Bobcats pick up their first victory in the program’s history

St. Thomas University coach Bill Rychel during last week's game. His team picked up it first-ever victory Saturday against Union College. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The St. Thomas University football team (1-1) defeated the Bulldogs of Union College (0-3) 45-20 on Saturday at Barbourville, Kentucky. It was the program’s first-ever victory.

St. Thomas was in control from the opening kickoff, starting the game on the offensive side of the ball for the second straight week. Following a quick three-and-out, the Bobcat defense forced their first turnover of the contest on Unions first play from scrimmage.

Quarterback, Jordan Sepulveda went 8 for 18 for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Robert Armes starred on the ground again, rushing for 195 yards and a touchdown.

St. Thomas (1-1) returns home to play Point University (Ga.) on Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale as part of “Broward County Appreciation Day” with kick-off scheduled at noon.