State Colleges

The St. Thomas University Bobcats pick up their first victory in the program’s history

By From Miami Herald Staff Reports

St. Thomas University coach Bill Rychel during last week's game. His team picked up it first-ever victory Saturday against Union College.
St. Thomas University coach Bill Rychel during last week's game. His team picked up it first-ever victory Saturday against Union College. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The St. Thomas University football team (1-1) defeated the Bulldogs of Union College (0-3) 45-20 on Saturday at Barbourville, Kentucky. It was the program’s first-ever victory.

St. Thomas was in control from the opening kickoff, starting the game on the offensive side of the ball for the second straight week. Following a quick three-and-out, the Bobcat defense forced their first turnover of the contest on Unions first play from scrimmage.

Quarterback, Jordan Sepulveda went 8 for 18 for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Robert Armes starred on the ground again, rushing for 195 yards and a touchdown.

St. Thomas (1-1) returns home to play Point University (Ga.) on Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale as part of “Broward County Appreciation Day” with kick-off scheduled at noon.

  Comments  