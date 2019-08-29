Here’s a look at a new program at St. Thomas University and previews for BC-U and FAMU

Miami Hurricanes nose guard Calvin Heurtelou on facing Bethune-Cookman Calvin Heurtelou looks ahead to Saturday's season opener against Bethune-Cookman while speaking to media on Sept. 1, 2015. Video by Manny Navarro/Miami Herald Staff Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Calvin Heurtelou looks ahead to Saturday's season opener against Bethune-Cookman while speaking to media on Sept. 1, 2015. Video by Manny Navarro/Miami Herald Staff

If there were any doubts how the high school football community greeted St. Thomas University’s first-year, NAIA program, all you had to do was count heads on Aug. 6.

That was the first day of fall practice for the Bobcats and new coach Bill Rychel, who welcomed 195 football players for this pioneering season.

Rychel said none of those players will be cut. The Bobcats will play a 10-game varsity schedule in addition to five contests for their developmental squad.

So … just how good can the Bobcats be this year?

“I expect to win every game we play,” Rychel said. “No one goes into a season hoping to go 5-5. But depending on our record, there are different ways to evaluate a season internally.”

The Bobcats’ opening game is set for Sept. 7 against Thomas More. Kickoff is at noon, and the location is Miami Monsignor Pace. St. Thomas will play a pair of out-of-state games, in Kentucky and South Carolina.

Rychel, a Cleveland native, was an offensive guard who won three NCAA Division III national titles in his playing days at the University of Mount Union (Alliance, Ohio).

He comes to St. Thomas from Savannah State University, where he was offensive coordinator.

Rychel will call the offensive plays for the Bobcats, Alex Gray is the defensive coordinator, and Nathan Scola will run special teams.

▪ Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats have won eight Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference football titles, including five this decade and one in Terry Sims’ first year as coach (2015). However, that was the last title won by the Wildcats, who finished last season 7-5 overall and 5-2 in conference.

Sims, starting his fifth season as coach, has been perfect against rival Florida A&M, and that’s vital to Wildcats fans. In fact, the Wildcats have defeated the Rattlers eight years in a row.

There’s a lot of excitement within the Wildcats program regarding junior linebacker Untareo Johnson, who came up with three interceptions in this year’s spring game.

“He has an air about him,” Sims said.

Indeed, Johnson made some big plays to lead his previous program, East Mississippi, to two junior college national titles.

Johnson is part of what could be a strong recruiting class. Sims signed 28 players, including 20 from Florida. Of those signees, 21 are from high school, and the Wildcats overloaded at two positions of need with 11 defensive backs and seven offensive linemen.

As for returning players, the Wildcats are deep at wide receiver, and they return senior quarterback Akevious Williams, who led the team in passing (1,435) and rushing (347). Williams ended last year on the injured list, and his health is a key concern.

The hope for an improved running game starts with third-year sophomore Isaac Washington and redshirt freshman Aaron Thompson.

▪ Florida A&M: Rattlers fans have to be in pain — eight consecutive years losing to rival Bethune-Cookman will do that — but perhaps there’s reason for optimism.

The Rattlers, who finished last season 6-5 and on a three-game losing streak, return senior quarterback Ryan Stanley, senior running back DeShawn Smith, senior offensive lineman Obinna Nwaknwo and junior Chris Faddoul, who led the nation in punting average (46.8). Faddoul also made a 25-yard field goal with just seconds remaining to win the 2019 spring game 17-14.

Stanley, who is from Pembroke Pines Flanagan High, made third-team All-MEAC along with Rattlers junior wide receiver Chad Hunter, linebacker Elijah Richardson and defensive back Terry Jefferson.

Nwaknwo made the first team, and Smith and sophomore wide receiver Xavier Smith made second team.

In the spring game, Stanley passed for 217 yards and two touchdowns. However, Stanley said he essentially went into hiding after how last season ended, including a crucial pass of his that was intercepted by Bethune-Cookman’s Tydarius Peters, who returned it for a game-deciding 90-yard touchdown.

Coach Willie Simmons, set to begin his second season at FAMU, is hoping to lead the Rattlers to their first MEAC title since 2010.

▪ Jacksonville: The Dolphins are coming off a 2-8 year, their first losing record since 2013. Ian Shields, starting his fourth season as coach, is hoping the Dolphins can win their first Pioneer League title since 2010.

▪ Stetson: In 2013, after a 57-year hiatus, the Hatters brought back their program, with former Princeton coach Roger Hughes at the helm. Last year, Hughes led the Hatters to an 8-2 record, the school’s first winning ledger since returning the program. This fall, the Hatters — who play in the Pioneer League — welcomed 107 players to camp, including 20 with significant starting experience.

▪ ASA Miami: The Silver Storm, a junior-college program that began play five years ago, have a new coach, Roosevelt Williams, who had served as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2018. The Storm plays its home games at Hialeah’s Ted Hendricks Stadium.