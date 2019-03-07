This is what’s on the line Saturday when Nova Southeastern plays the Barry men in hoops

The Nova Southeastern University Sharks, who are ranked third in the nation in NCAA Division II men’s basketball, have earned their respect.
They average 99.3 points per game, rating second in the country, and they have a lot of skill.
“In my opinion, they have the [Sunshine State Conference] Player of the Year,” said Butch Estes, coach of the rival Barry Buccaneers. “And I think they have the Player of the Year runner-up, too.”
Estes was referring to 6-1 senior point guard David Dennis in the first instance and then 6-6 redshirt junior post Mark Matthews.
Barry doesn’t have that type of firepower this season, but the Bucs have made it to the NCAA’s Elite Eight in two of the past three years.
This season, NSU won its first-ever league title, passing the Bucs as a national power.
On Saturday at 5 p.m., NSU (25-2) will host Barry (18-10) in the SSC semifinals. NSU, which is riding an eight-game win streak, has already done enough to qualify for the NCAA Tournament that starts next week.
Barry, meanwhile, is on the bubble. The Bucs have won four games in a row — including two against nationally ranked teams — and would likely clinch entry to the NCAA Tournament if they were to upset NSU.
But it won’t be easy.
“[The Sharks] are one of the best teams in the country, and they will be at home,” Estes said. “Everything is set up for them. Their rise to the top is not unexpected. Coach [Jim] Crutchfield has done a great job.
“They are known for their full-court pressure. They speed you up and shoot threes. If you turn the ball over, they’ll run you out of the gym.”
Barry, which is finally healthy after losing three starters to injuries, each for about one month, is 2-5 against top 25 teams. NSU is 4-0 against Top-25 teams.
“I just hope,” Estes said, “that we can go in there on Saturday and show what Barry basketball is all about.”
THIS AND THAT
▪ The SSC women’s basketball semifinals are also set for Saturday at NSU. Top seed Florida Southern will play No. 4 NSU at noon followed by third-seeded Eckerd vs. No. 7 Rollins.
NSU (18-10) is led by Christen Prasse, who this season became just the second woman in NCAA Division II history to post three triple-doubles in one year. She averaged 12.1 points and led NSU in rebounds (7.8) and assists (6.4). Her teammate, Alison Hughes, leads NSU in scoring (13.8).
