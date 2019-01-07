UCF and Group of Five fans might be excited about playoff expansion, but CFP says wait

College football’s board met Monday for its annual meeting to discuss the current playoff meeting.
Bad news if you’re a fan of UCF or any other Group of Five program.
The current four-team College Football Playoff format is staying put for the foreseeable future.
CFP Board of Managers chairman Mark Keenum issued a statement that said “it’s way too soon — much too soon — to know if that is even a possibility,” regarding playoff expansion.
UCF won 25 consecutive games over two seasons before losing this year’s Fiesta Bowl to LSU. The Knights were shut out of the playoff picture two straight seasons, despite their winning streak. UCF athletic director Danny White and president Dale Whittaker have voiced displeasure with the current playoff system with White referring to it as an invitational shortly after this year’s playoff field was announced.
“It’s fair to say the speculation about expansion has outdistanced the reality of what the commissioners and the presidents have discussed,” Keenum’s statement read.
Keenum’s statement continued to say a decision made down the road would fall to university presidents, but “we’re not there.”
Keenum also said the CFP is in a 12-year contract that they’re happy with.
Playoff expansion talk began heating up during December when The Athletic reported several power-brokers of college football insisting it was time to start discussing a change to the current format.
The Big Ten hasn’t fielded a team in the CFP the past two seasons. The Pac-12 was shutout the past two years, too.
Monday’s meeting was held in the hours prior to this year’s CFP national title game between No. 2-ranked Clemson and No. 1-ranked Alabama. That was the third CFP title game between the two programs in the past four years.
