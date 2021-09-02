Florida’s game-by-game breakdown comes with key games vs. Alabama, LSU and Georgia

Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference media days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Mullen has no illusions about his quarterback situation. Especially not after nearly a week of practice. Mullen made it clear Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 that Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask and freshman Emory Jones have a long way to go to meet his lofty expectations. He said it might not happen this season or even next year. AP

Sept. 4 vs. Florida Atlantic, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network: The Owls are 0-3 against the Gators all-time, and Willie Taggart lost to Dan Mullen in the coaches’ first and only meeting in 2018. UF 38, FAU 13

Sept. 11 at South Florida, 1 p.m., ABC: South Florida had its worst season in program history in 2020 — opening up against N.C. State and Florida won’t help the Bulls right the ship. UF won the only meeting between the schools in 2010. UF 48, USF 17

Sept. 18 vs. No. 1 Alabama, 3:30 p.m., CBS: Florida challenged Alabama better in the SEC Championship Game than any of the Crimson Tide’s opponents en route to its national title. Still, Bama is winner of seven in a row over UF. Alabama 41, UF 20

Sept. 25 vs. Tennessee, time and channel TBD: Mullen has never lost to Tennessee. He should keep that record intact when he welcomes first-year Vols coach Josh Heupel back to the state of Florida. UF 34, Tennessee 20

Oct. 2 at Kentucky, time and channel TBD: The Wildcats have a revamped offense with a new quarterback and coordinator, but the Gators will still likely be too much for Mark Stoops’ squad. Florida hasn’t lost in Lexington since 1986. UF 27, Kentucky 17

Oct. 9 vs. Vanderbilt, time and channel TBD: The Commodores have a new coach looking to change the culture in Nashville. Florida has historically dominated their SEC East foe, though, winning 56-0 in the last meeting in Gainesville. UF 45, Vanderbilt 10

Oct. 16 at No. 16 LSU, time and channel TBD: Florida lost at home last season to an LSU team it shouldn’t have, thanks to the cleat toss heard around the world. The Gators now must travel to Baton Rouge to face an improved Tigers team. UF 28, LSU 24

Oct. 30 vs. No. 5 Georgia (Jacksonville), 3:30 p.m., CBS: Mullen finally beat the Bulldogs last fall. But Georgia seemed to figure things out offensively following the loss when it switched to quarterback JT Daniels. As usual, this game will decide the division. Georgia 48, UF 24

Nov. 6 at South Carolina, time and channel TBD: The Gamecocks are rebuilding with Shane Beamer at the helm. Recent meetings between Florida and South Carolina have been relatively close despite the Gators’ recent success, but that could change this year. UF 31, South Carolina 13

Nov. 13 vs. Samford, time and channel TBD: The return of nonconference play in the SEC means FCS-FBS games are back. Samford last played an SEC school in 2019 and fell to Auburn 52-0. The Gators should mirror that performance. UF 48, Samford 13

Nov. 20 at Missouri, time and channel TBD: Tigers coach Erik Drinkwitz took a shot at Mullen at SEC Media Day. UF throttled Missouri in 2020, and Drinkwitz’s jab ensured the Gators will get up for this game, snow or not. UF 27, Missouri 16

Nov. 27 vs. Florida State, time and channel TBD: The Gators beat the Seminoles handily in two meetings since Dan Mullen took over in 2018; FSU is on its third coach since then. Mike Norvell gets his first shot at Florida this fall. UF 31, FSU 20