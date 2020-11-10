Kirk Herbstreit: UF ranks better than Texas A&M, despite head-to-head loss. Here’s why

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is taken down at the line of scrimmage by Florida defensive lineman Kyree Campbell (55) during the first half of a NCAA college football, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) AP

Last month, the Florida Gators suffered their lone loss of the season. It was a 41-38 loss at Texas A&M.

That result is what separates the two teams in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

The Gators are ranked No. 6, while the Aggies are fifth. Both have one loss this season, with UF’s coming head-to-head against A&M and the Aggies’ lone blemish against former No. 1-ranked Clemson, who lost for the first time this season on Saturday at Notre Dame.

But despite the head-to-head result for two one-loss teams, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said the Gators rank better for him than the Aggies do.

The reason simply is how UF routed rival Georgia on Saturday to take control of the SEC East title race.

“Think about a few weeks ago — Florida lost to A&M, then they had the issues with COVID, lot of people wondered if they were kind of a forgotten brand,” Herbstreit said on ESPN’s CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi. “And after that, to me, they’ve really looked like a different team coming off of the A&M loss and having to postpone the LSU game. They blew Missouri out, who was kind of a trendy team at that point in time. And what they did to Georgia — that’s why, in my rankings right now, I moved Florida all the way up to five, ahead of A&M, even though A&M had already beaten ’em. I think their performance caught my eye, caught everybody’s eye with the way they played.”