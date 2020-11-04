Former Gators coach Steve Spurrier says QB Kyle Trask should be in ‘Heisman talk.’

In the buildup to the Florida-Georgia rivalry game, SEC Network host Paul Finebaum had former Gators coach Steve Spurrier on his Tuesday show to discuss the game.

During his time, Spurrier talked about UF quarterback Kyle Trask.

Specifically, that Trask should be a Heisman Trophy contender.

“Kyle Trask should be a guy in the Heisman talk,” Spurrier said. “He’s really developed from a kid who didn’t start in high school. He’s what gives the Gators a chance.”

This season, Trask has a 189.24 quarterback rating. He’s completed 95 of his 139 passes (68.35 completion percentage) for 1,341 yards. Trask has also tossed 18 touchdown passes against two interceptions in leading the Gators to a 3-1 start.

Spurrier would know what it takes to produce a Heisman Trophy caliber season. He won the prestigious award in 1966 for the Gators.