ESPN doc on ‘Cuban Comet’ traces journey of an immigrant to College Football HOFer

Lawyer and Cuban-American football hero Carlos Alvarez, known as ‘The Cuban Comet,’ wears the hat of the original Cuban Comet, baseball legend Minnie Minoso. He was honored at a May 2019 lunch by the group Facts About Cuban Exiles.

The story of college football Hall of Famer Carlos Alvarez, who immigrated to Miami from Cuba at the age of 10, is airing Tuesday, Oct. 27 in an ESPN documentary, “The All-American Cuban Comet,” at 8:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Alvarez broke several receiving records during his three years playing for the Florida Gators from 1969-71. Three of those program records, career receiving yards, most receptions in a season and most receptions in a game, still stand. Chad Jackson tied his receptions for a season with 88 in 2005, while Demarcus Robinson tied Alvarez’s Gators record for most receptions in a game with 15 in 2014.

“The one-hour documentary recounts the story of Carlos Alvarez, who as a 10-year-old Cuban immigrant felt the sting of discrimination, but soon found a way to combat it: football,” a press release on the documentary said. “Excelling at a sport few Latinos played, “the Cuban Comet” became a record-smashing receiver at the University of Florida and an inspiration to others struggling to adapt to life in a new country, all while speaking out for athletes’ rights, civil rights, and against the war in Vietnam — no matter the cost. Carlos Alvarez proved All-American isn’t a title you earn just on the playing field.”

Gaspar González directed the film. He also was an executive producer with Castor Fernandez.

Alvarez played high school football at North Miami Senior High, before choosing to play for the Florida Gators. He finished with 2,562 career receiving yards, was selected as an All-American in 1969 and later inducted into the Gators Hall of Fame and the national college football Hall of Fame.

After his football career finished, Alvarez became a lawyer in Florida.