This Florida Gators legend is returning to the Swamp as Mr. Two Bits for FSU game

Former Seahawks Percy Harvin exchanges pleasantries with Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson during pre-game warmups. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. dperine@thenewstribune.com

One of the more electrifying players to don a Florida Gators uniform in the past 20 years is making a return to the Swamp this week.

Percy Harvin, 31 and retired from the NFL, is returning to Gainesville on Saturday for the Gators’ rivalry game with Florida State as the Celebrity Mr. Two Bits, the school announced Tuesday.

The original Mr. Two Bits, George Edmonson, passed away in July.

“That’s honestly one of the bigger reasons I wanted to do it,” Harvin told FloridaGators.com. “I figured there was no bigger fan than Mr. Two Bits, cheering us on, and that’s probably the reason I feel honored doing it. Mr. Two Bits, he didn’t go to school there, he didn’t get paid to do it, he didn’t receive anything for it. It was really just a fan cheering for his team.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

”I think just to be able to follow someone who did it just for the passion, for the love of the game, I think there is no bigger game to come out there and show my gratitude and to try and get the fan base pumped up than against one of our biggest rivals.”

The Gators play the Seminoles in the Swamp at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.