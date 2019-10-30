Who are the Florida Gators biggest rival? This UF player didn’t name FSU or Miami

Sorry Florida State fans, you aren’t Florida’s biggest rival.

Same for Tennessee and Miami, and any other school not named Georgia.

That’s according to Gators wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, who was on The Paul Finebaum Show this week and asked if Georgia was UF’s biggest rival.

“Most definitely, because last year they beat us, you know?” Cleveland said. “They said they owned us, they beat us, they keep beating us, you know? I feel like that’s a big rivalry, for me, personally. I just want to just go out there and just show the world, you know, we can beat the Bulldogs.”

The Gators and Bulldogs play this Saturday. Florida hasn’t beaten UGA since 2016. The game is held annually in Jacksonville, which is where Cleveland was born and raised until his mother relocated the family to Houston when Cleveland was 13 after his older brother was killed, according to the Palm Beach Post.