University of Florida
Check out these throwback uniforms the Florida Gators will wear against the Auburn Tigers
Miami Hurricanes discuss UM-UF rivalry
Don’t adjust your TV when the Florida plays Auburn this Saturday in a battle of two top-10 ranked college football teams.
It won’t be the 2019 Auburn Tigers against the 1960s Florida Gators.
It’s just the throwback uniforms the current UF team is going to wear.
The Gators announced Sunday plans to honor the past with throwback uniforms against Auburn for their homecoming game in Gainesville scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start on CBS.
They also revealed photos on social media showing this year’s players recreating poses players such as Steve Spurrier did in the 1960s.
Here’s a look:
Comments