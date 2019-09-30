University of Florida

Check out these throwback uniforms the Florida Gators will wear against the Auburn Tigers

Don’t adjust your TV when the Florida plays Auburn this Saturday in a battle of two top-10 ranked college football teams.

It won’t be the 2019 Auburn Tigers against the 1960s Florida Gators.

It’s just the throwback uniforms the current UF team is going to wear.

The Gators announced Sunday plans to honor the past with throwback uniforms against Auburn for their homecoming game in Gainesville scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start on CBS.

They also revealed photos on social media showing this year’s players recreating poses players such as Steve Spurrier did in the 1960s.

Here’s a look:

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
