New video angle suggests Kentucky LB tried to hurt Florida QB Kyle Trask. You decide?

Impressions from Kentucky football’s tough loss to Florida Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay and UK football beat writer Josh Moore discuss the Kentucky Wildcats’ 29-21 loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay and UK football beat writer Josh Moore discuss the Kentucky Wildcats’ 29-21 loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington.

A new video angle suggests Kentucky senior linebacker Kash Daniel twisted Florida quarterback Kyle Trask’s ankle in a dirty play following a two-point attempt last Saturday.

Daniel denied any wrongdoing on Wednesday when speaking to reporters.

Kash Daniel’s response to whether or not he tried to intentionally injure Florida QB Kyle Trask pic.twitter.com/vuWONGdX3V — Mohammad Ahmad (@Mohammad_KYK) September 18, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The ESPN skycam angle of the play Saturday did not offer conclusive evidence of what happened between Daniel and Trask as the angle showed the linebacker from behind.

Trask confronted Daniel after the play, and later spoke to reporters about it.

“As you all saw, but at the end of the day it’s football. It is what it is,” Trask said, according to 247 Sports. “There’s nothing I can do about it, so I’m just focused on Tennessee right now. That’s all behind me.”

Now CBS affiliate WYMT in Eastern Kentucky provided a new sideline view of the play that suggests it was a dirty play.

Shout out to @WYMT for the sideline angle - much clearer than ESPN's Skycam. Full piece from WYMT threaded pic.twitter.com/hP7sX8Bmd9 — libgator (@lib_gator) September 19, 2019

Trask was in the game, because starter Feleipe Franks was injured, suffering a dislocated ankle that rules him out for the season.