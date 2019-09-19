University of Florida
New video angle suggests Kentucky LB tried to hurt Florida QB Kyle Trask. You decide?
Impressions from Kentucky football’s tough loss to Florida
A new video angle suggests Kentucky senior linebacker Kash Daniel twisted Florida quarterback Kyle Trask’s ankle in a dirty play following a two-point attempt last Saturday.
Daniel denied any wrongdoing on Wednesday when speaking to reporters.
The ESPN skycam angle of the play Saturday did not offer conclusive evidence of what happened between Daniel and Trask as the angle showed the linebacker from behind.
Trask confronted Daniel after the play, and later spoke to reporters about it.
“As you all saw, but at the end of the day it’s football. It is what it is,” Trask said, according to 247 Sports. “There’s nothing I can do about it, so I’m just focused on Tennessee right now. That’s all behind me.”
Now CBS affiliate WYMT in Eastern Kentucky provided a new sideline view of the play that suggests it was a dirty play.
Trask was in the game, because starter Feleipe Franks was injured, suffering a dislocated ankle that rules him out for the season.
Comments