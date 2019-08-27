How did quarterbacks committed to the Florida Gators do in high school football Week 1?

UM and UF football fans at Camping World Stadium The scene around Camping World Stadium before the start of the University of Miami and University of Florida football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The scene around Camping World Stadium before the start of the University of Miami and University of Florida football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando.

After one week of high school football, the future quarterback position looks bright for the Florida Gators.

Two UF committed signal-callers shredded their opponents in the air last week.

One is a high school senior and the other is a junior.

Yes, a lot can happen between now and National Signing Day. Yes, high school success doesn’t always mean there is success at the next level. Yes, there are other quarterbacks behind Feleipe Franks on the depth chart that they’ll have to compete with if they sign and go to UF.

Aside from those and other variables, Gator fans should be pleased with how senior 4-star Anthony Richardson and junior 4-star Carlos Del Rio performed in their opening high school football games for the 2019 season.

Richardson completed 12 of 17 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns for Eastside High (Gainesville, Florida) in a 21-20 loss. He ran in another touchdown, while tallying 25 rushing yards on seven carries.

Del Rio led McEachern High (Powder Springs, Georgia) to a 48-10 victory, where he completed 18 of 21 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception and also ran nine times for 55 yards.

Del Rio committed to the Gators in late July, while Richardson pledged to UF in April. Richardson is a dual-threat quarterback, and Del Rio is a pro-style quarterback.