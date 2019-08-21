Where to watch Miami-Florida if you’re a Gators fan in South Florida

Miami Hurricanes discuss UM-UF rivalry University of Miami defensive end Scott Pathcan (71), tight end Will Mallory (85), and wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) talk about the excitement around playing the Florida Gators in this years season opener. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Miami defensive end Scott Pathcan (71), tight end Will Mallory (85), and wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) talk about the excitement around playing the Florida Gators in this years season opener.

So you’re a Florida Gators fan living in Miami Hurricanes country. On most weekends throughout the season, it doesn’t matter too much. Maybe the group you usually watch games with is filled with Miami fans, so you watch the Hurricanes at noon and then flip over to watch Florida later in the afternoon. Maybe the games start at the same time, so you just meet up to watch games in the other time slots.

You can’t do that Saturday. The Canes and Gators usher in the 2019 season Saturday when they square off at 7 p.m. in Orlando. If you can’t make it up to Camping World Stadium, you’re probably looking for some Florida fans to spend the night with.

There is, of course, no shortage of watch parties designated for Gators fans hoping to watch the season opener, but let this be your starting point to figure out where you should be this weekend when the season begins.

▪ Batch Gastropub: Miami: The official University of Florida Alumni Association (UFAA) watch party is at Batch Gastropub in Miami. You have to make a reservation ahead of time and be a UFAA member to attend.

▪ Tarpon River Brewing: Florida fans in Broward County can head to the Fort Lauderdale brewery, which is the self-proclaimed “unofficial Gators watch spot of the season.”

▪ Nightlife Brewing Company: The Miami brewery is advertising its watch party as a “House Divided.” There will be music outside in the beer garden and the games on inside, which makes this a good spot for the more casual fan to tag along with the hardcore supporters.

▪ SHOTS Miami: The Miami bar is doing its best to bring the full tailgate experience to South Florida. Hurricanes and Gators fans are both invited to the watch party, which kicks off with tailgate games at 4 p.m.

Have a watch party we missed? Let us know!