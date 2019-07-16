Here’s what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about the Florida Gators and trolling fans

Here’s where the nation’s top football recruits will play in college this season Here's where the Top 10 football recruits will play in college, according to ESPN. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's where the Top 10 football recruits will play in college, according to ESPN.

College football’s offseason saw Florida and Georgia fans going back and forth on social media.

Even Gators head coach Dan Mullen poked the Bulldogs’ national title drought with UF’s announced spring game attendance number, though he later said it was a random number.

And while all of it has only fueled the rivalry between the two SEC East schools from neighboring states, it’s something UGA head coach Kirby Smart hasn’t paid attention to.

Smart addressed the social media trolling during his press conference at SEC Media Days on Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.

“As far as Florida’s concerned, we really don’t get caught up in that,” Smart said. “We’re really focused on us. We got enough in-house things that we have to manage that I’m not caught up in the affair with social media and trolling.”

Smart was also asked Tuesday if he’s definitely in favor of the Florida-Georgia rivalry game moving from the neutral site of Jacksonville to home-and-home games.

“I’m for what’s best for the University of Georgia and as a group and as a staff and as administration, and we’ll look at that internally and make the decisions based on what is best for our student-athletes and what is best for the university,” Smart said.

“I don’t get caught up in the emotion of this decision or that decision. I look at it from a perspective of 10,000 feet where I say: ‘What is best for our program?’ And it’s that simple. And we’ll make that decision as I group and go with it.”